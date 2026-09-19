Where is College GameDay? How to Watch ESPN Kick Off Week 3 College Football

Where is College GameDay this week? ESPN and College GameDay hit the road for the third time this season, setting up deep in SEC country in anticipation of a massive showdown between Ole Miss and LSU in the highly-anticipated return of Lane Kiffin to the school he left behind.

The network’s flagship college football program will air live from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, Sept. 19 ahead of the SEC battle between the Rebels and Tigers and plenty of other important matchups across the country.

The Lane Kiffin Bowl

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Hold onto your hats: Lane Kiffin is coming back to Oxford.

The last time he was known to be within the city limits, it was to get on a private plane headed directly for LSU, with the jeering and booing citizens of Mississippi enraged behind him, and now he returns on the other side of the Magnolia Bowl rivalry looking to beat the team he left behind.

Part of that team is the dynamic duo that notably didn’t go to LSU with him: Rebels star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and lead rusher Kewan Lacy, some elite firepower that has what should be an intense home field advantage going against an equally potent Tiger defense.

What’s On For College Football in Week 3

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After pounding two cupcakes by a combined 133-23, reigning SEC champion Georgia opens up conference play on the road against Arkansas in what should be a little more of a test, but the Razorbacks are coming off a 43-10 loss at ranked Utah a week ago.

Another SEC opener finds Texas A&M sitting at No. 9 in the AP poll and sitting as 17 point favorites against Kentucky, which started 0-1 in conference play after a rough second half against Alabama.

Ranked action kicks off in the ACC as No. 16 SMU goes on the road again to defend its undefeated record in a test against No. 23 Louisville, which already has a loss to Ole Miss and is looking to avoid an 0-1 conference start and falling under .500 overall.

Alabama opened last season with a loss at Florida State, but now the Crimson Tide welcomes the Seminoles back in the return match and looking for revenge with Keelon Russell at the helm under center as nearly three-touchdown favorites at Bryant-Denny.

How to Watch College GameDay

When: Sat., Sept. 19

Where: Oxford, Miss.

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN network

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