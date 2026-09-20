College GameDay Called Out by Major SEC Program After Week 3

While most of the attention around college football was predictably around what transpired between LSU and Ole Miss, it was another consequential result in the SEC that got some other people talking and did a number on the national rankings.

On a scorching Saturday at Kyle Field, unranked Kentucky delivered one of the early shocks of the 2026 college football season. Entering as heavy underdogs against No. 9 Texas A&M, the Wildcats instead left with a decisive 31-21 victory, one that the boys on College GameDay did not see coming.

Now, Kentucky is reminding them of that fact. All they needed was one word and a picture.

Social Media Delivers the Final Jab

Unanimous Picks Miss the Mark

Right before kickoff, ESPN’s College GameDay panel had offered no such optimism for Kentucky and first year head coach Will Stein.

Broadcasting from Oxford, the entire desk – Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit, and even guest picker Morgan Freeman – unanimously selected the Aggies to open SEC play with a home win over UK.

The consensus reflected conventional wisdom. Texas A&M entered the game a 17 point favorite, playing solid defense, and with the advantage of more than 105,000 fans at Kyle Field, while Kentucky was coming off a second-half collapse against Alabama.

Second Half Explosion Seals It for UK

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The game told a different story than what the experts thought. After a close opening, Kentucky seized control after the break, with Kenny Minchey covering 252 yards with 2 touchdowns and CJ Baxter ran for 87 yards and 2 more scores.

The Wildcats outscored A&M by a 21-0 count in the third quarter, building a surprising 28-7 lead behind efficient offensive drives and an opportunistic defense that forced two interceptions from Aggie quarterback Marcel Reed.

Texas A&M mounted a late response with two fourth quarter scores, but a field goal restored UK’s cushion, and its defense closed the door.

Statement for UK, Trouble for A&M

The win is massive vindication for Stein in his debut at Kentucky, and some early evidence that has already built a more physical and competitive program. One win doesn’t define a season, but their performance against a ranked SEC opponent on the road offers a clear signal that UK can compete under its new leadership.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, has to regroup quickly. The loss is a significant early setback and shows that the offense has work to do sustaining productive drives while its defensive struggles expose issues that could complicate their playoff ambitions.