David Pollack Talks Upset Potential, Picks Winner of Alabama-Kentucky in Week 2

New Kentucky coach Will Stein has reinvigorated optimism in the program and got off to a strong start with a 45-13 win over Youngstown State in his debut last week.

Now comes his first SEC test -- and it's a big one.

Kentucky hosts No. 12-ranked Alabama on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Breaking down the matchup on his "See Ball Get Ball" podcast, college football analyst David Pollack disagreed with that line or any notion that Alabama is going to have its way in this game.

Asked by his co-host Brent Rollins if he was seeing upset potential in this game, Pollack said "I do -- I absolutely do."

"I don't have the balls to pick it and call it," he said. "Here's the thing -- can I fully depend on [Kentucky]? Can I fully depend on it and know and believe in it? I cannot. But if you think this game is going to be a blow-them-out-the-box, you are wrong. If you watched Kentucky, those five guys they brought in on the offensive line, they can play. They're physical, they've got some stuff to them, their QB played elite. He didn't have to run the football a ton, but he's going to."

Stein, who spent the last three seasons as Oregon's offensive coordinator, brought in transfer quarterback Kenny Minchey from Notre Dame this year. After three years on the bench for the Fighting Irish, Minchey seized his opportunity last weekend while completing 18 of 27 passes for 301 yards, 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in the Week 1 tune-up.

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein talks to quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) during a timeout vs. Youngstown State. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Here's the thing to understand schematically. What does Alabama do? They're not hyper-aggressive. They're going to want to pressure Minchey for sure, but that's not who they are," Pollack said. "They're not the blitz team. They're Cover-2, Cover-3, keep everything in front of us. Very hard to make big plays against them. Very hard."

On the other side, redshirt-freshman Keelon Russell -- rated a five-star prospect and the No. 2 recruit in the country in the 2025 class -- looked good in his first start, passing for 256 yards and rushing for 86 yards and a touchdown in a 48-10 win over East Carolina.

"Kentucky is at home. Keelon Russell is very young. It will be a new atmosphere. I don't know that it will be the most raucous atmosphere in the world, but this game is absolutely going to be close, and Kentucky will have a chance to be in this game," Pollack said. "I do not think this is a blowout. I know some people will.

"I still have question marks and more question marks again after watching Alabama's offensive line. If you ask me right now, I watched both tapes; Kentucky's is better. Kentucky's offensive line is better than Alabama's. Keelon Russell is magic, and he is a magician, and he can do some crazy things, and I think he's going to have to, and I think he will -- he has that potential. But I think this is a close game.

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) takes a snap under center during the game with East Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pollack avoided attaching a score to his prediction, but ultimately picked the Crimson Tide to find a way to win in the end.

I don't have the balls to pick Kentucky, but I do think it's going to go down to the fourth quarter. I think the depth of Alabama, the more playmakers, more depth, I think that's why they win late," he said.

"I don't trust [Kentucky's] defense, and that's the problem. I don't think Alabama's offense is elite, but I don't trust Kentucky's defense near enough."