College GameDay Announces Legendary Guest Picker for LSU vs. Ole Miss Game

The voice of God will be on hand as ESPN and College GameDay announce their final predictions ahead of the massive LSU vs. Ole Miss clash from Oxford this weekend.

Legendary motion picture actor and Mississippi’s own Morgan Freeman was announced as the celebrity guest picker for this week’s edition of ESPN’s flagship college football program coming into one of the biggest games of the early 2026 season.

Morgan Freeman Meets College GameDay

A legendary matchup needs a legendary guest picker‼️



Ole Miss fan Morgan Freeman will be joining College GameDay this Saturday in Oxford, announced just now on the @PatMcAfeeShow! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5xC4h59pkm — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 17, 2026

An Instantly-Recognizable Voice

Freeman has been nominated for five Golden Globe Awards and won one for his performance in Driving Miss Daisy, while also being nominated by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for his work in Street Smart and Million Dollar Baby, winning the Oscar in the latter role, while also earning nominations for his work in The Shawshank Redemption and Invictus.

Through the years, Freeman has earned legendary status as the “voice of God” with his deep and instantly-recognizable baritone sound, a cultural title that was cemented by his iconic on-screen appearances in Bruce Almighty and Evan Almighty, and his work as a narrator for projects like March of the Penguins and The Story of God.

Freeman, who was born in Memphis and raised in Mississippi, has often been seen at Ole Miss basketball games and is known to be a supporter of the Rebels sports programs.

Lane Kiffin’s Return to Ole Miss

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This was a game that Ole Miss fans had circled on their calendars the moment Lane Kiffin stepped foot on that private plane in Oxford that was bound for Baton Rouge.

Kiffin helped turn the Rebels into a College Football Playoff contender, but last season just as they were about to embark on their first playoff appearance, took what he thought was a better opportunity by becoming the next head coach at LSU.

Now comes his return, with plenty of drama surrounding the occasion and even moving Louisiana’s governor to joke that the national guard should be called out. While they may not go that far, there is sure to be heightened security around Oxford on Saturday.

Historic SEC Football Matchup

Saturday’s matchup marks the first time since 1962 that LSU and Ole Miss will renew the Magnolia Bowl rivalry with both teams ranked in the top-ten of the AP poll, and it’s a sure thing that playoff selectors will use this matchup as a litmus test for both teams.

And while we have a feeling Freeman will end up picking Ole Miss to take out LSU, what happens on the field remains to be seen in college football’s game of the week.