‘College GameDay’ legend expected to miss Miami-Indiana National Championship game

The National Championship matchup between Indiana and Miami is a scenario few predicted when the season began. As the college football world descends upon Hard Rock Stadium, storylines abound regarding the Hoosiers' miraculous ascent to the sport's peak.

One narrative has dominated the lead-up to Monday night involving a beloved broadcaster with deep ties to the Bloomington program. Fans and analysts alike speculated that the magnitude of this moment would prompt a return to the College GameDay desk for one final headgear pick.

The location seemed perfect given the broadcasting icon resides in Florida and the Hoosiers are seeking their first title. However, hopes for a reunion between the former coach and the program he once led appear to have been dashed just days before kickoff.

Lee Corso will not attend the national championship game in Miami

Lee Corso will not be present when the Hoosiers take the field on Monday night. The 90-year-old broadcasting legend intends to view the contest from his local residence rather than joining the pregame festivities on site.

ESPN reporter Jen Lada clarified the situation regarding the former Indiana head coach earlier this week. She noted that Corso remains ecstatic about the team’s success despite his decision to stay home.

Corso led the Hoosiers from 1973 to 1982 and holds a special place in the university's lore. He expressed particular fondness for current quarterback Fernando Mendoza and the grit the team has displayed throughout the playoffs.

Talked to Coach Corso this morning & he is obviously THRILLED about the Hoosiers’ trip to the National Championship Game. Will watch from his Florida home. He loves Fernando Mendoza. Said IU’s come a long way since their first Bowl win - the Holiday Bowl he coached in 1979 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/MzbQ4baXFy — Jen Lada (@JenLada) January 10, 2026

Lada shared that Corso reflected on how far the program has come since his tenure. His crowning achievement on the sidelines remains the 1979 Holiday Bowl victory over an undefeated BYU squad.

That triumph marked the first bowl victory in school history. It stood as a lonely highlight for decades as the program struggled to find consistency in the years that followed.

Additional confirmation came through Saturday Down South writer Connor O'Gara. He spoke with Chris Fallica, a longtime colleague of the former coach, to verify the plans.

Fallica indicated that the "Sunshine Scooter" would not make the trip to Miami Gardens. This update quiets the speculation that began swirling immediately after Indiana defeated Oregon in the Peach Bowl.

Lee Corso was broadcasting from the sidelines with ESPN's 'College GameDay' for 38 seasons. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many believed the stars had aligned for a surprise appearance, given the proximity to Corso's home. The game serves as a bookend to a season that started with his emotional departure from the weekly road show.

While he will not be on the set, his influence over the program remains a talking point. The current squad has achieved heights that were unimaginable during his decade on the sidelines.

The Indiana Hoosiers will face the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

