Iconic 70s song has become the anthem for Indiana, Fernando Mendoza amid CFP run

The No. 1-seed Indiana Hoosiers clinched their ticket to the College Football Playoff National Championship with a dominant win over the No. 5-seed Oregon Ducks on Friday.

Led by the near-perfect night from Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Hoosiers went on to win 56-22. Mendoza completed 17-of-20 passes for 177 yards with five touchdowns, while connecting with seven different wide receivers.

While a lot of attention has gone to his LinkedIn usage or his extremely thoughtful interviews, there has been another piece of Mendoza lore that has seemingly taken the college football world by storm.

Many athletes dream of being name-dropped in a song by a famous musician, but college football fans and Mendoza alike have embraced the 1976 hit "Fernando' from Swedish pop group ABBA. Littered throughout TikTok and other social media platforms are highlights of the Indiana quarterback with the majestic lyrics playing in the background.

It may have seen a resurgence again due to the latest season of Netflix's "Stranger Things," but Mendoza revealed before Friday's Peach Bowl that it has become something for fans to rally around.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) hold their trophies after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"It's a great song by ABBA," Mendoza said. "I've heard it throughout my high school career and then early in my college career, but it was kind of like a joke with all my friends. Now it just accelerated to a whole other level. So I bet if ABBA is checking their phone like 'wow this song's getting a lot of plays all of a sudden.' It's great...A funny song that everybody can rally around, especially IU fandom."

Now that the Hoosiers knocked off Oregon, they will head to Mendoza's old stomping grounds of Miami to take on the No. 10-seed Miami Hurricanes (13-2). Mendoza has been open about the fact that growing up as a kid and starring quarterback at Columbus High School in Miami, that he had dreamed of playing for the Hurricanes.

However, the then-head coach and current Duke head coach, Manny Diaz, never extended an offer to him. Regardless, Mendoza is still excited for the opportunity to play that close to home, and for a title.

"It means a little bit more to me," Mendoza said. "I used to be able to walk to the University of Miami. Used to be play rec basketball games there or beach volleyball in the sand courts. And to live under a mile away it means a lot to myself. However, really excited for the city of Miami to get the opportunity as well. Just can't wait to play in Hard Rock Stadium."

This year's championship game is set for Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.