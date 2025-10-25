'College GameDay' location: Predicting next ESPN destination for Week 10
ESPN's "College GameDay" faces a difficult decision on the next location for Week 10. On Saturday, "College GameDay" brought college football's favorite traveling road show to Nashville ahead of Vanderbilt's showdown against Missouri.
For next week, there is no clear choice on where "College GameDay" will go, but College Football HQ on SI has some ideas. It is worth noting that there is a lack of clear marquee games, but plenty of intriguing matchups that could host "College GameDay."
This is a perfect candidate for "College GameDay" to pull a surprise and choose a unique location. The show does this at least one time per year where "College GameDay" goes to an unexpected location to shine a light on a non-traditional college football program.
Here's a look at the more traditional candidates for Week 10.
No. 6 Vanderbilt at Texas
It is unlikely that "College GameDay" wants to do a Vandy game in back-to-back weeks. Yet, Vanderbilt-Texas is a matchup that could have SEC Championship implications.
No. 5 USC at Nebraska
GameDay has not visited Nebraska since 2019. USC is a potential College Football Playoff contender, but the Huskers' chances to host the show took a hit after the team's blowout loss to Minnesota.
No. 4 Miami at SMU
"College GameDay" already visited Miami which could work against this matchup, even though SMU would play host this time. Both SMU and Miami are in contention in the ACC.
No. 3 Virginia at Cal
This locale took a hit after Cal's overtime loss to Virginia Tech. "College GameDay" went to Cal for the first time in 2024, and the Calgorithm showed out. Meanwhile, Virginia surprisingly remains in contention in the ACC.
No. 2 Oklahoma vs. Tennessee
This would have been the top choice had Tennessee pulled off an upset against Alabama. It still has the potential to be a matchup between two ranked teams.
No. 1 Arizona State at Iowa State
The Big 12 has been absent from the "College GameDay" tour in 2025. Could ESPN be headed to Ames?
Iowa State has had a few missteps, but Arizona State is in contention to win the Big 12 which would mean a second straight trip to the College Football Playoff.