'College GameDay' Reveals Celebrity Guest Picker for Oregon-Indiana
ESPN's College GameDay is headed to Eugene and Autzen Stadium this weekend for a massive Big Ten matchup between No. 3 Oregon and No. 7 Indiana. The show announced a notable former Ducks standout will serve as the show's celebrity guest picker as the crew makes picks for the day's games.
Former Oregon women's basketball star Sabrina Ionescu will return to Eugene on Saturday.
Sabrina Ionescu starred for Oregon's women's basketball team from 2016-20, scoring 2,562 career points with 1,091 assists and 1,040 rebounds over four seasons as one of the best players in college basketball.
She was the consensus national player of the year in 2000, collecting the AP Player of the Year award, along with her second consecutive John R. Wooden Award and Wade Trophy (best upperclass women's basketball player in the country). She was also a unanimous three-time first-team All-American and three-time Pac-12 Player of the Year for the Ducks.
Ionescu was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty and has been a four-time WNBA All-Star while leading the Liberty to the 2024 WNBA championship.
College GameDay has been to Eugene 12 times before, with the most recent visit coming last October when then-No. 3 Oregon beat No. 1 Ohio State, 32-31. The celebrity guest picker for that game was actress Kaitlin Olson, a 1997 Oregon graduate known for her roles on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “High Potential.”
This will actually be the second straight "GameDay" experience for the Ducks, as the ESPN crew was in State College, Pennsylvania, two weeks ago for Oregon's double-overtime 30-24 win at Penn State.
This is one of the biggest games on the Big Ten's season slate, with both Oregon and Indiana off to 5-0 starts and both coming off College Football Playoff appearances last season.
The double-overtime win at Penn State was the first close game the Ducks had played all season, after blowing out the likes of Montana State, Oklahoma State, Northwestern and Oregon State.
Indiana, meanwhile, beat a then-top-10 Illinois team 63-10 earlier this season for its signature win so far. The Hoosiers earned a gritty 20-15 road win at Iowa two weeks ago and are also coming off a bye week.
The matchup features two Heisman Trophy candidates in Oregon quarterback Dante Moore (1,210 passing yards, 14 TDs, 1 INT) and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (1,208 passing yards, 16 TDs, 1 INT; 2 rushing TDs).
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. local time in Oregon) from Autzen Stadium and will air on CBS. College GameDay starts at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN.