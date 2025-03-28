Colorado-Syracuse spring scrimmage has 'really good chance' of NCAA approval, Buffs AD says
Colorado and Syracuse filed an appeal to the NCAA to host a spring football practice and scrimmage, and the Buffs’ athletic director is confident he’ll get approval.
“We wouldn’t have submitted it if we didn’t think there was a legitimate chance for us to get that [waiver],” Colorado athletic director Rick George said to BuffZone.
He added: “I think that there’s a really good chance it could happen.”
BuffZone reported that neither Colorado or Syracuse has heard back from the NCAA, but noted that a final verdict is expected by next week.
Syracuse head coach Fran Brown said he was hopeful a decision would come by the end of this week.
NCAA bylaws prevent schools from holding any competitive practices or games against each other in the spring football practice period, so the body would have to change its current rules to let it happen, which could influence other schools to follow suit in the future.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders came forward with the idea of hosting a competitive joint practice and scrimmage in an effort to keep the tradition of spring football going at a time when several high-profile schools have either canceled or radically altered their preseason games.
“You got some schools out there looking at not playing a spring game. We’re looking at playing a spring game that’s going to drive more fans in here in the spring time that get excited about your program,” George added.
Syracuse is scheduled to play its spring football exhibition on April 12 and Colorado is slated to play its preseason game on April 19.
“I would like to play against another team in the spring,” Sanders said recently.
“That’s what I’m trying to do right now. To have a competitive [spring] playing against your own guys kind of gets monotonous...
“... I would like to style it like the pros. I would like to practice against someone for a few days and then you have a spring game. I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously.”
Now they wait to see if the NCAA agrees.
