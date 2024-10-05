Conner Weigman injury update: Texas A&M QB's status vs. Missouri
What we know as Texas A&M hopes to get quarterback Conner Weigman back on the field after rehabbing his injury with the Aggies hosting Missouri in college football’s Week 6 action today.
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman is a game-time decision for Saturday’s game against Missouri, according to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel.
Weigman will dress for the game after trainers determined he is healthy enough to be declared available to play, but they will wait until the game itself to make a final decision.
Thamel notes that Marcel Reed, who has started for 3 straight games since Weigman’s injury, is still the “expected starter,” although that can change up until the moments before kickoff.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko provided a positive update on Weigman’s condition in the days leading up to this weekend’s game against Missouri.
“He’s now throwing,” Elko said during the SEC Coaches Teleconference.
“We’re able to get him out there and functioning a little bit, which is good. He will be a game-time decision this week.”
Weigman has not played for the Aggies since Sept. 7, but his involvement in practice has increased over the last few days and he has taken meaningful reps this week.
Texas A&M has relied on Reed in Weigman’s absence, with varying results.
The team’s passing offense ranks just 118th among 134 FBS teams with 162 yards per game on average, although the rushing offense is 13th nationally, with 232 yards per game on the ground.
Reed completed almost 65 percent of his passes with 2 passing touchdowns and a rushing score in Texas A&M’s victory at Florida on Sept. 14.
But his completion numbers fell to 55.2 percent in a win against Bowling Green and to 50 percent in the Aggies’ victory over Arkansas last weekend.
He threw 2 touchdown passes in each of those games, and is yet to throw an interception.
