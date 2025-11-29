Coveted college football coach emerging as 'new favorite' to replace Billy Napier at Florida
University of Florida officials appear to have zeroed in on their primary target to take over the football program in Gainesville. During the Saturday morning broadcast of College GameDay, ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel identified Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall as the leading candidate to replace Billy Napier.
Thamel reported that sources indicate Sumrall has emerged as the "clear favorite" to become the next head coach for the Florida Gators. This development comes after the university conducted an extensive search that previously included heavy pursuit of Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin.
While Sumrall has drawn significant interest from the Auburn Tigers and could potentially enter the mix for jobs at LSU or Ole Miss depending on Kiffin's next move, Florida is furthest down the road. The coveted coach is expected to finalize his decision regarding his future by Sunday morning following Tulane's critical conference matchup.
Florida Football Pushes For Jon Sumrall With Urban Meyer Involvement
The recruitment process has intensified significantly in recent days as Florida looks to close the deal. Reports from FootballScoop indicate that the athletic department enlisted former two-time national championship-winning head coach Urban Meyer to speak directly with Sumrall about the vacancy. The administration reportedly assured the 43-year-old candidate that he would have full control over the program and autonomy over staffing decisions.
Financial terms for the potential hire have also come into focus during these negotiations. While the Gators were reportedly prepared to offer Kiffin a package in the $13 million to $15 million range, the proposed contract for Sumrall is expected to hover around an average annual salary of $10 million. This deal would likely include various performance bonuses and escalators similar to standard SEC agreements.
Sumrall presents a resume that features rapid success across multiple stops in the region. He played linebacker for the Kentucky Wildcats and served on Mark Stoops' staff before elevating the Troy Trojans and subsequently the Tulane program.
His potential arrival comes amid historical data suggesting a leap from the American Athletic Conference to a Power Four job is difficult. Since the AAC formed in 2013, few coaches have transitioned to major conferences and sustained high-level success.
The timing of this hire is critical as the coaching carousel spins quickly across the southeast. Thamel noted that Sumrall will not make his final decision until after his current team completes its regular-season responsibilities.
The Green Wave are chasing a spot in the College Football Playoff and an American Athletic Conference title. Sumrall must weigh remaining at his current post against the opportunities in Gainesville or potentially Auburn.
Tulane will face the Charlotte 49ers at home on Saturday.