Curt Cignetti breaks record previously held by Bill Belichick

Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti recently added another achievement to his historic tenure in Bloomington by shattering a sports memorabilia record.

The 64-year-old coach took over a program known as one of the most frequent losers in the history of the sport and transformed it into a national powerhouse in just two seasons. This incredible rise culminated in a perfect 16-win season and a victory over Miami in the national title game that captivated the college football world.

The momentum of this undefeated campaign recently transitioned from the gridiron to the auction block, where fans and collectors competed for a unique piece of Indiana history. This specific item was worn by the two-time AP Coach of the Year during the Hoosiers' run to their first-ever national championship.

The auction reflected the immense popularity of a coach who successfully led two different programs to 10-0 starts in consecutive years.

Bidding for the item intensified significantly as the auction reached its final hours with the price jumping from $20,000 to over six figures. A total of 212 bids were placed before the final hammer fell on the most expensive piece of coaching equipment ever sold.

This substantial financial windfall will directly benefit the university, as the funds are designated for the Indiana name, image, and likeness fund to support future student-athletes.

Curt Cignetti game-worn headset auction sale sets record

The final price of $112,500 set a new world record for a game-worn headset, according to Will Stern of collct, comfortably surpassing the previous mark held by legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick.

In 2018, a collector paid $10,200 for the headset Belichick used during Super Bowl XXXVI with the New England Patriots. Cignetti now holds a commanding lead over that professional benchmark after his equipment was sold through Bison Drop, the official site for authentic Hoosier athlete gear.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti is pictured wearing the headset in question in the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The high valuation highlights the unprecedented nature of the turnaround Cignetti engineered at Indiana University. Before his arrival, the Hoosiers had not won a Big Ten Conference title since 1967 and were far from being considered playoff contenders.

Under his leadership, the team became the first FBS program since the 1894 Yale Bulldogs to finish a season with 16 wins and no losses. His personal accolades now include being named the Big Ten Coach of the Year in both 2024 and 2025.

Cignetti arrived in Bloomington with a proven track record of success at James Madison and Elon, but his impact on the Indiana program has exceeded even the most optimistic expectations. His career head coaching record now stands at 146-37 with three bowl victories and a national title on his resume. The record-breaking auction serves as a testament to the cultural shift he has created within the Indiana community and the wider landscape of American sports.

The Indiana Hoosiers begin their 2026 season against the North Texas Mean Green at home on Saturday, Sept. 5.

