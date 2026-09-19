Dabo Swinney Buyout, Contract Details as Clemson Football Coach

There’s no denying that Dabo Swinney is the best head football coach to ever walk the Clemson sideline. Nor is there any doubt that his program isn’t what it used to be.

Over the early part of the last decade, Clemson and Swinney were national championship contenders who built a dynasty run during the early College Football Playoff era, but since then the program is seen as missing out on the major changes in the sport and the on-field product has seriously deteriorated in recent years.

The times changed and Clemson stayed the same

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Clemson’s 7-6 record a year ago was Swinney’s worst outing since 2010, his second year with the program, and that was despite playing a loaded roster that turned out an eventual nine NFL Draft selections, arousing criticism that the coach was too reluctant to get in on the NIL and transfer portal revolutions.

An unforgivable 41-point loss at LSU in the opener and a lackluster showing this weekend against Bill Belichick’s North Carolina have only ratcheted up the negative feelings around where Clemson is going, or more appropriately where it isn’t going.

Now, remarkably, there is serious talk around the end of the Swinney era at Death Valley, whatever exact form that takes, and whether someone is ready to pull the trigger and make a massive change. If someone does, it will cost Clemson a pretty penny.

Dabo Swinney’s current buyout details at Clemson

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Swinney signed a 10-year, $115 million deal with Clemson in September of 2022, a pact that runs through the 2031 football season, paying him an ACC-best $11.5 million last season, and the fourth-highest salary nationally.

If Clemson were to fire Swinney without cause, the school would owe him about $57 million in 2026, a slight drop from the $60 million they would have last year.

Notably, the deal includes a possible savings of $3 million if Clemson fired Swinney during this season rather than after it, as the buyout clause includes a falling flat rate for the first five years before becoming the total remaining compensation he would be owed if he’s fired in the last five years of that contract.

As it happens, this is the fifth year of that contract. His remaining total compensation in 2027 will be $60 million, which means it would be cheaper for Clemson to make a move now instead of waiting.

Clemson would owe big money

The problem for decision makers? They would owe every penny of whatever they did pay him, as Swinney’s deal includes language that says if he coaches at another school, then Clemson would not have any of the buyout reduced. And Swinney has stated he intends to coach somewhere.

Will it be at Clemson? That’s a question the school will have to answer.