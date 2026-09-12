Paul Finebaum Names Major College Football Coach Whose Reputation Has Taken a Hit

The pressure on Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has gone up since the start of the 2026 college football season.

Dabo Swinney Has to Silence the Pressure

Swinney came into the year under some pressure after a disappointing season last year. The Tigers went 7-6 last year after making the College Football Playoff in 2024 and starting the 2025 season ranked No. 4 in the country with national championship hopes. That season marked the worst season since 2010.

Clemson had a chance to silence a lot of the critics in Week 1 against the No. 8 LSU Tigers on the road. However, it was a disaster. Clemson lost 51-10 and never looked competitive during that game. That marked the largest loss in Swinney's tenure. So, instead of the pressure going away, it's now at a scorching-hot level.

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney speaks to the media at the week 2 press conference. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Says Swinney's Reputation Has Taken a Major Hit

ESPN's Paul Finebaum has been one of Swinney's biggest critics all offseason. He's continued his criticism after the loss to LSU. Finebaum said on "The Paul Finebaum Show" that Swinney has to start regaining his former reputation.

"As far as Dabo is concerned, I think the worm has turned on him," Finebaum said. "He can't talk his way out of this. He has to perform, and it starts every single game becomes a referendum on his tenure."

Every Clemson Game Could Now Become a Referendum on Swinney

Swinney still has an opportunity to change the narrative, but the margin for error has become much smaller. Clemson cannot afford to follow a historic loss to LSU with another stretch of inconsistent football if Swinney wants to quiet the growing questions about his future.

The LSU loss was only one game, but its magnitude matters. Clemson entered the season hoping to prove that last year's 7-6 record was an aberration and that the program could return to national prominence. Instead, the Tigers were overwhelmed on one of the biggest stages of Week 1.

Now, Swinney has to prove the answer on the field. His past accomplishments will remain a major part of Clemson's history, but as Finebaum pointed out, they cannot solve the program's current problems. From this point forward, every Clemson game will carry another question: Can Swinney still get the Tigers back to where they once were?

Clemson looks to rebound against Georgia Southern at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on the ACC Network.