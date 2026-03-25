Dan Orlovsky Names the Best Wide Receiver in 2026 NFL Draft

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky shared his early wide receiver evaluations for the 2026 NFL Draft on Greg McElroy's Always College Football podcast. The conversation centered on a class that is already generating national buzz.

Orlovsky identified USC's Makai Lemon as his preferred choice at the position. He explained that while multiple players are in the mix, Lemon brings a unique competitive edge to the field.

These rankings offer a glimpse into the future of the NFL and how top programs are developing elite talent. Lemon currently leads a group that includes Ohio State's Carnell Tate and Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr.

USC Makai Lemon's draft outlook

The evaluation of Lemon highlights a shift in how NFL scouts view modern slot receivers and possession targets. Orlovsky pointed to a specific competitive fire when explaining why the Trojan sits atop his current board.

He noted that Lemon’s play style mirrors some of the most productive players currently in the professional ranks. This comparison emphasizes consistency and toughness over elite physical size.

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) takes the ball on a kickoff return in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"I think Lemon's a dog," Orlovsky said. "I think he's very Amon-Ra St. Brown, JSN, Puka Nacua-like in that regard."

This "dog" mentality is becoming a high priority for teams looking for reliable targets who can win in the middle of the field. By comparing him to players like St. Brown and Nacua, Orlovsky is suggesting that Lemon has the floor of a high-volume starter.

Carnell Tate & the 2026 wide receiver class

While Lemon holds the top spot for now, this draft class features several other players with legitimate claims to the No. 1 ranking. Ohio State's Carnell Tate is often the first name mentioned in that conversation.

Orlovsky described Tate as a different type of prospect, drawing comparisons to George Pickens for his length and basketball-like skills. However, he noted that Tate's environment makes his solo evaluation more complex.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Carnell Tate's got some George Pickens style of game: long and lanky, not gonna run by anybody, great basketball skill, ball in the air," Orlovsky said. "Is he ready to truly be your No. 1 receiver? You know, he's been the benefactor of playing with a true freakazoid [Jeremiah Smith]."

This dynamic is common at programs like Ohio State, where multiple elite prospects share the field. It poses a challenge for analysts trying to determine whether a player's production is self-generated or the result of attention drawn by teammates.

Beyond the top two, the 2026 class includes high-ceiling talents like Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. and Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson. Cooper has surged into the top three for many scouts following his role in Indiana's recent success on the national stage.

The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on April 23 in Pittsburgh.