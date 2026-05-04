Post-Spring Way-Too-Early Update: Top 25 College Football Rankings for 2026

Spring practice is in the books, and with position battles settled, portal additions evaluated and new coaching staffs installed, the college football landscape is coming into focus. A lot has changed since January.

Rosters have been overhauled, coordinators have been hired and fired, and a handful of programs look dramatically different than they did when the confetti fell in Miami. Some teams answered questions this spring. Others raised new ones.

What follows are my post-spring top-25 rankings for the 2026 season, an update to my way-too-early rankings from January. A snapshot of where things stand before summer workouts begin and the real countdown to September gets underway. The 2026 season is already shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable in recent memory.

(Note: 2026 recruiting class and transfer portal class ranking from 247Sports as of Monday, May 4.)

25. Louisville Cardinals (Prev: 17)

2025 Record: 9-4 | 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 48 | Transfer Portal Class: No. 18

Key Additions: QB Lincoln Kienholz (Ohio State), WR Tre Richardson (Vanderbilt), WR Lawayne McCoy (Florida State), TE Brody Foley (Tulsa), DE Tyler Thompson (North Carolina)

Key Losses: QB Miller Moss, WR Chris Bell, WR Caullin Lacy, DE Wesley Bailey

Key Returners: RB Isaac Brown, DE Clev Lubin, DE AJ Green, S Koen Entringer

Louisville’s Lincoln Kienholz took a break during an open practice. | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kienholz was the story of spring, showing off arm strength and the kind of mobility Louisville has not had at quarterback under Brohm. He went 10 of 16 for 91 yards in the spring game against the first-team defense and developed early chemistry with McCoy and slot receiver Jackson Voth. Backup Davin Wydner also impressed against the second team, giving the Cardinals legitimate depth at the position.

The defense is the calling card, with Lubin and Green forming one of the ACC's best edge tandems and Thompson arriving from UNC to add a third proven rusher. Richardson missed spring with a foot injury, leaving the ceiling of the receiver room still unknown. If he returns healthy, Louisville's offense has genuine upside.

24. Houston Cougars (Prev: 21)

2025 Record: 10-3 | 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 37 | Transfer Portal Class: No. 43

Key Additions: RB Makhi Hughes (Oregon), WR Trent Walker (Oregon State), S Javion White (Tulane), DE Ashton Porter (Oregon)

Key Losses: TE Tanner Koziol, RB Dean Connors, DE Eddie Walls III, CB Latrell McCutchin

Key Returners: QB Conner Weigman, WR Amare Thomas, WR Koby Young

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) during warmups before the game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Weigman enters year two at Houston looking healthier and more confident, with a clear emphasis on becoming a more explosive offense after averaging 29 points per game in 2025. He praised returning receivers Thomas, Young and Harvey Broussard for taking a big leap this spring, with portal additions Walker and Muizz Tounkara rounding out a receiver room he called the most complete of his career.

Five-star freshman Keisean Henderson caught attention with a 50-yard deep ball during spring, giving Willie Fritz a genuine backup option behind Weigman. Hughes adds a proven downhill runner after two massive seasons at Tulane. Houston is quietly one of the Big 12's most complete teams heading into fall.

23. SMU Mustangs (Prev: 20)

2025 Record: 9-4 | 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 32 | Transfer Portal Class: No. 36

Key Additions: RB Kendrick Raphael (California), WR Jalen Hale (Alabama), TE Randy Pittman Jr. (Florida State), DE Marques White (UMass)

Key Losses: WR Jordan Hudson, WR Romello Brinson, RB TJ Harden, DC Scott Symons

Key Returners: QB Kevin Jennings, WR Yamir Knight, OL three returning starters

Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) drops back to pass against the California Golden Bears. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The biggest spring storyline out of the Hilltop was Jennings looking noticeably stronger physically after battling an ankle issue that limited his rushing ability in 2025. Lashlee called this the highest-ceiling team he has had at SMU and praised Jennings' consistency on and off the field entering his third year as starter.

The receiver room is rebuilt but carries real upside, with Hale bringing pedigree and Yannick Smith offering a big-body option at 6-3. Cal transfer Raphael gives the offense a proven backfield weapon. The defensive line is deeper than last year, and each coordinator hire was an internal promotion, meaning the scheme carries over. If Jennings stays healthy and mobile, SMU is a legitimate ACC contender.

22. Iowa Hawkeyes (Prev: NR)

2025 Record: 9-4 | 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 26 | Transfer Portal Class: No. 65

Key Additions: RB LJ Phillips (South Dakota), WR Tony Diaz (Texas-Rio Grande Valley), DE Kahmari Brown (Elon)

Key Losses: QB Mark Gronowski, OT Gennings Dunker, G Beau Stephens, DE Max Llewellyn

Key Returners: TE DJ Vonnahme, RB Kamari Moulton, S Zach Lutmer

Iowa Hawkeyes tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) catches a pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Iowa wrapped spring without naming a starter, with Ferentz saying the battle between Hecklinski and Brown would likely run deep into August. Both had moments in the open practice at Kinnick, but neither separated. The surprise of the day was sophomore receiver KJ Parker, who stepped into a larger role with several wideouts held out and made two highlight catches that drew a Warren Holloway comparison from Ferentz.

The defense and run game give Iowa a reliable floor regardless of who wins the quarterback job. Vonnahme remains a safety valve tight end, and Moulton gives the offense a proven backfield anchor. Kirk Ferentz teams tend to find a way.

21. Tennessee Volunteers (Prev: 22)

2025 Record: 8-5 | 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 8 | Transfer Portal Class: No. 22

Key Additions: DC Jim Knowles, LB Amare Campbell (Penn State), DE Chaz Coleman (Penn State), S Dejuan Lane (Penn State), CB Kayin Lee (Auburn)

Key Losses: QB Joey Aguilar, WR Chris Brazzell II, LB Arion Carter, DC Tim Banks

Key Returners: WR Braylon Staley, WR Mike Matthews, OL David Sanders Jr., CB Ty Redmond

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) celebrates in the first quarter of the Music City Bowl against Illinois. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nearly 48,000 fans packed Neyland Stadium for the Orange and White Game, where neither MacIntyre nor Brandon won the quarterback job outright. Both took first-team reps and both made plays, with Heupel declining to name a starter through the summer.

The defense was the more encouraging story. Knowles' system installed faster than expected, and linebacker Amare Campbell was every bit the anchor the unit needed. MacIntyre said he saw minimal busts in coverage throughout spring, a stark contrast to last year's defense. The ceiling here is high if the quarterback battle resolves cleanly before September.

20. Utah Utes (Prev: 18)

2025 Record: 11-2 | 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 27 | Transfer Portal Class: No. 47

Key Additions: WR Braden Pegan (Utah State), WR Kyri Shoels (San Jose State), DL Jamal Wallace (Tennessee), OC Kevin McGiven

Key Losses: OT Spencer Fano, OT Caleb Lomu, DE John Henry Daley, CB Smith Snowden, HC Kyle Whittingham

Key Returners: QB Devon Dampier, RB Wayshawn Parker

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Utah held no public spring game, but Scalley called overall progress "really good" and was especially pleased with the rebuilt offensive line, which surprised him most given that all five starters from last season departed for the NFL. Dampier looked comfortable in McGiven's new system and the cornerback group also drew praise.

The transition from Whittingham is real, and the schedule includes five Big 12 road games. But Dampier and Parker give Utah a proven offensive backbone, and if the new O-line holds up, the Utes are a legitimate Big 12 title contender.

19. BYU Cougars (Prev: 11)

2025 Record: 12-2 | 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 21 | Transfer Portal Class: No. 42

Key Additions: TE Walker Lyons (USC), TE Roger Saleapaga (Oregon), WR Kyler Kasper (Oregon), OT Paki Finau (Washington)

Key Losses: WR Chase Roberts, WR Parker Kingston, TE Carsen Ryan, DC Jay Hill

Key Returners: QB Bear Bachmeier, RB LJ Martin, OL Andrew Gentry, OL Kyle Sfarcioc

BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) sets the play during the game against the Red Raiders. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bachmeier's spring was encouraging by every account. Offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said the playbook is fully installed in a way it could not be last summer, and Bachmeier was described as making quicker pre-snap reads and better decisions throughout camp.

The receiver room is the main concern after losing the top three pass-catchers from 2025, including Kingston following his arrest. Transfer tight ends Lyons and Saleapaga impressed consistently and project as immediate contributors. With Martin healthy and the offensive line intact, BYU enters 2026 as the clear Big 12 favorite and a legitimate dark horse playoff contender.

18. Washington Huskies (Prev: 19)

2025 Record: 9-4 | 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 13 | Transfer Portal Class: No. 48

Key Additions: RB Jayden Limar (Oregon), DE Logan George (Ohio State), DT Kai McClendon (Mississippi State), CB Emmanuel Karnley (Virginia)

Key Losses: RB Jonah Coleman, WR Denzel Boston, CB Tacario Davis, CB Ephesians Prysock

Key Returners: QB Demond Williams Jr., WR Dezmen Roebuck, WR Rashid Williams

Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) warms up prior to the LA Bowl Game against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Dawgs After Dark spring game ended 27-10 in favor of the Purple squad, with the defense clearly ahead of the offense. Williams had an uneven night, throwing an interception on his first drive before settling in and connecting with Rashid Williams on a 43-yard touchdown to close out the scrimmage on a high note.

The receiver room is the biggest unresolved question heading into summer. Injuries to multiple transfer wideouts left the depth chart unsettled, and Jedd Fisch acknowledged after the game that the outside receiver spots will not be determined until fall camp. Dezmen Roebuck is locked in at slot, but Fisch needs answers on the boundary before September. The defense looks like the identity of this team, with cornerback Dylan Robinson standing out as a potential difference-maker.

17. Missouri Tigers (Prev: 16)

2025 Record: 8-5 | 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 34 | Transfer Portal Class: No. 19

Key Additions: QB Austin Simmons (Ole Miss), QB Nick Evers (UConn), WR Cayden Lee (Ole Miss), CB Chris Graves Jr. (Ole Miss), OL Josh Atkins (Arizona State)

Key Losses: QB Beau Pribula, CB Dreydon Norwood, CB Toriano Pride Jr., WR Kevin Coleman Jr.

Key Returners: RB Ahmad Hardy, RB Jamal Roberts, OT Cayden Green

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) fends off Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Emmanuel Karnley (19) during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Missouri held closed practices this spring with no spring game due to ongoing stadium construction, which limits what can be verified from outside the building. The clearest outcome is that Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons won the four-man quarterback competition, beating out returnee Matt Zollers, Nick Evers and true freshman Gavin Sidwar.

The strength of this team runs through the backfield, where Hardy and Jamal Roberts form one of the deeper running back duos in the SEC. The defense faces significant rebuilding at cornerback and safety after losing both starting corners and multiple experienced safeties. Eli Drinkwitz needs Simmons to hit the ground running quickly if Missouri wants to push back into the upper tier of a loaded SEC.

16. Penn State Nittany Lions (Prev: 25)

2025 Record: 7-6 | 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 63 | Transfer Portal Class: No. 6

Key Additions: QB Rocco Becht (Iowa State), WR Chase Sowell (Iowa State), RB Carson Hansen (Iowa State), S Marcus Neal Jr. (Iowa State), TE Benjamin Brahmer (Iowa State)

Key Losses: QB Drew Allar, RB Kaytron Allen, RB Nicholas Singleton, DT Zane Durant, DE Dani Dennis-Sutton

Key Returners: WR Koby Howard, OL Cooper Cousins, K Ryan Barker

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard (3) gains yards after catch during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Becht was limited to seven-on-seven work throughout spring after offseason shoulder surgery, but Campbell called his progress "remarkable" and the reports out of practice were consistently positive. When Becht did throw, he looked comfortable and in command of Taylor Mouser's pro-style system. Campbell acknowledged the quarterback room situation was "interesting," with backup Alex Manske also unavailable due to injury.

The bigger spring story may be the schedule. Penn State does not face Ohio State, Oregon or Indiana in 2026, giving Campbell a genuinely favorable path to double-digit wins in his first season. The Iowa State pipeline of 24 transfers has quickly created real cohesion, and if Becht is healthy by August, this team has legitimate playoff potential.

15. Michigan Wolverines (Prev: 13)

2025 Record: 9-4 | 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 12 | Transfer Portal Class: No. 17

Key Additions: DE John Henry Daley (Utah), CB Smith Snowden (Utah), S Chris Bracy (Memphis), WR Salesi Moa (Utah), WR Jaime Ffrench Jr. (Texas)

Key Losses: DE Derrick Moore, LB Ernest Hausmann, LB Jaishawn Barham, S TJ Metcalf

Key Returners: QB Bryce Underwood, RB Jordan Marshall, OT Evan Link

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass the ball during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The spring game was a low-scoring 7-6 affair that reflected where this program is: a defense that is ahead of an offense still installing a new system under coordinator Jason Beck. Underwood finished 3 for 9 for 22 yards in limited reps, but Whittingham was emphatic that Underwood remains the unquestioned starter and praised his footwork and pocket presence improvements throughout spring.

Freshman Tommy Carr was the offensive highlight, showing sharp decision-making and improvisational ability that caught the coaching staff's attention. Five-star freshman running back Savion Hiter also turned heads with 44 yards on 10 carries. The buy-in under Whittingham has been genuine, with players reportedly posting massive strength gains. The ceiling here is high, but patience will be required early.

14. Alabama Crimson Tide (Prev: 15)

2025 Record: 11-4 | 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 2 | Transfer Portal Class: No. 16

Key Additions: DL Devan Thompkins (USC), LB Caleb Woodson (Virginia Tech), OT Ty Haywood (Michigan), WR Noah Rogers (NC State)

Key Losses: QB Ty Simpson, OT Kadyn Proctor, LB Deontae Lawson, LB Justin Jefferson, DT Tim Keenan III

Key Returners: WR Ryan Coleman-Williams, S Quay Hubbard, S Keon Sabb

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (2) warms up before the SEC Championship Game against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A-Day produced a clear headline: Keelon Russell stole the show. With Mack limited by an undisclosed injury to just five drives, Russell completed 20 of 32 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns, flashing the big-arm ability and elusiveness that made him the No. 2 recruit in the 2025 class.

DeBoer was careful not to tip his hand, praising both quarterbacks' aggressiveness throughout spring. But Russell's performance made the decision considerably harder. Coleman-Williams was the standout skill player, catching multiple touchdowns in both the scrimmage and A-Day. The front seven remains the biggest concern after losing four key contributors to the NFL Draft.

13. USC Trojans (Prev: 14)

2025 Record: 9-4 | 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 1 | Transfer Portal Class: No. 26

Key Additions: WR Terrell Anderson (NC State), DE Zuriah Fisher (Penn State), CB Jontez Williams (Iowa State), DC Gary Patterson

Key Losses: WR Makai Lemon, WR Ja'Kobi Lane, TE Lake McRee, S Kamari Ramsey

Key Returners: QB Jayden Maiava, RB King Miller, RB Waymond Jordan, entire starting offensive line

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) poses with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley called Maiava's spring "fantastic," praising his ball security, command and growing swagger as a leader. Maiava described the offensive line communication as the strongest it has been, saying he felt comfortable back there all spring. The entire five-man front returns, a significant advantage heading into a loaded schedule.

The receiver room is the biggest question mark after losing Lemon and Lane to the NFL. Transfer Terrell Anderson and a wave of five-star freshmen impressed this spring, but proven production is thin. If Maiava cleans up the turnovers that cost USC in key road losses last season, Lincoln Riley's best roster in Los Angeles has a genuine shot at the program's first playoff appearance.

12. Texas Tech Red Raiders (Prev: 9)

2025 Record: 12-2 | 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 18 | Transfer Portal Class: No. 10

Key Additions: QB Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati), WR Malcolm Simmons (Auburn), WR Kenny Johnson (Pittsburgh), WR Donte Lee Jr. (Liberty)

Key Losses: DE David Bailey, NT Lee Hunter, LB Jacob Rodriguez, QB Behren Morton

Key Returners: WR Micah Hudson, RB Cameron Dickey, RB J'Koby Williams

Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Micah Hudson goes through a drill during spring football practice. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sorsby looked the part in the Friday Night Lights spring game, throwing three touchdown passes, including the game-winner to Hudson, to cap the scrimmage. The chemistry between those two was the most encouraging sign out of Lubbock all spring.

Then the bottom fell out. Sorsby admitted a gambling addiction to Texas Tech officials, and the NCAA investigation that followed has put his eligibility in serious doubt. Backup Will Hammond is also not expected to be healthy for the start of the season after an ACL injury. A roster loaded enough to win back-to-back Big 12 titles is now facing a quarterback crisis it did not see coming, and the summer could not arrive fast enough for Joey McGuire.

11. Ole Miss Rebels (Prev: 23)

2025 Record: 13-2 | 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 22 | Transfer Portal Class: No. 2

Key Additions: TE Brady Prieskorn (Michigan), OT Carius Curne (LSU), S Joenel Aguero (Georgia), WR Johntay Cook II (Syracuse)

Key Losses: WR De'Zhaun Stribling, WR Harrison Wallace III, OC Charlie Weis Jr., DE Princewill Umanmielen

Key Returners: QB Trinidad Chambliss, RB Kewan Lacy, DT Will Echoles

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The legal battle is over and Chambliss is back, arriving at spring practice with a noticeably bigger frame and a Heisman contender's mindset. Pete Golding called his quarterback's maturity "off the charts" and said the 2026 roster represents the most depth the program has had during his tenure.

The bigger spring story was actually the linebacker room, where Luke Ferrelli, Keaton Thomas and Tahj Butler outshone nearly everyone else on the field. The concern heading into fall remains at receiver, where the group lost its top two targets and is counting on new coordinator John David Baker and transfer Johntay Cook II to keep the offense humming at the level Chambliss demands.

10. Oklahoma Sooners (Prev: 12)

2025 Record: 10-3 | 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 15 | Transfer Portal Class: No. 21

Key Additions: WR Parker Livingstone (Texas), LB Cole Sullivan (Michigan), TE Hayden Hansen (Florida), WR Trell Harris (Virginia)

Key Losses: DE R Mason Thomas, DT Gracen Halton, LB Kendal Daniels, DB Robert Spears-Jennings

Key Returners: QB John Mateer, OL Michael Fasusi, OL Ryan Fodje, LB Owen Heineke

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) signs autographs following the University of Oklahoma Sooners Spring Game. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mateer led the Red team to a 31-3 spring game victory, completing 12 of 19 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown. Venables called him a player who "makes things happen" and Mateer described the spring as "super productive," entering the summer with a stronger grasp of the offense than he had a year ago.

The main focus this spring was mechanical refinement. Mateer threw 11 interceptions against just 14 touchdowns in 2025, and quarterbacks coach John Kuceyeski has been working to gradually adjust his arm angle to reduce misfires. The defense returns nearly its entire secondary, and the linebacker depth looks improved with Sullivan's arrival. If Mateer cleans up the turnovers, Oklahoma has the pieces to push deep into the playoff.

9. Indiana Hoosiers (Prev: 5)

2025 Record: 16-0 | 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 29 | Transfer Portal Class: No. 9

Key Additions: QB Josh Hoover (TCU), WR Nick Marsh (Michigan State), RB Turbo Richard (Boston College), DL Tobi Osunsanmi (Kansas State)

Key Losses: QB Fernando Mendoza, WR Elijah Sarratt, C Pat Coogan, LB Aiden Fisher

Key Returners: OL Carter Smith, OL Bray Lynch, LB Isaiah Jones, DL Tyrique Tucker

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover (10) during spring practice at Memorial Stadium. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hoover finished the spring game 6 for 13 for 94 yards in a messy offensive showing, with both Smith and Lynch sidelined by injuries. Cignetti was characteristically unbothered, calling Hoover a process-oriented guy still learning the system and noting the defense was predictably ahead of the offense.

The cultural standards remain unchanged. Cignetti called out Marsh on day one for wearing gold cleats, and the standard Mendoza set hangs over everything. The defense looks capable of being elite again, with Osunsanmi and returning linemen flashing throughout spring. Doubting Cignetti at this point requires ignoring two straight years of evidence.

8. LSU Tigers (Prev: 7)

2025 Record: 7-6 | 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 11 | Transfer Portal Class: No. 1

Key Additions: QB Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), WR Eugene Wilson III (Florida), WR Winston Watkins (Ole Miss), DE Jordan Ross (Tennessee)

Key Losses: QB Garrett Nussmeier, WR Barion Brown, LB Harold Perkins Jr., DE Jack Pyburn

Key Returners: LB Whit Weeks, DB Sage Ryan

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks (40) gestures toward the crowd after a turnover during a college football game against Ole Miss. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leavitt missed nearly all of spring recovering from foot surgery, taking only eight snaps in seven-on-seven work during LSU's final closed scrimmage. Kiffin called him "in a really good place" mentally and said the offense found its rhythm in the back half of spring, but with only two of the 11 spring offensive starters on last year's roster, this is essentially a brand-new unit learning on the fly.

The defense is considerably further along, with the coaching staff largely intact and linebacker Whit Weeks healthy and back in the fold. Everything in Baton Rouge points to a boom-or-bust 2026 that lives and dies with Leavitt's health. The talent and the budget are both there. The question marks are real.

7. Texas A&M Aggies (Prev: 8)

2025 Record: 11-2 | 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 10 | Transfer Portal Class: No. 12

Key Additions: WR Isaiah Horton (Alabama), OT Wilkin Formby (Alabama), DE Anto Saka (Northwestern), CB Rickey Gibson (Tennessee)

Key Losses: WR KC Concepcion, OT Trey Zuhn III, DE Cashius Howell, OC Collin Klein

Key Returners: QB Marcel Reed, WR Mario Craver, RB Jamarion Morrow

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) celebrates a catch during the first half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Maroon edged the White 15-13 in a spring game that answered some questions while raising others. Reed finished 7 for 13 for 80 yards and showed continued comfort with Craver, connecting with him multiple times, including a 40-yard completion on their final drive together.

The headlining addition of Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton lived up to the billing, hauling in three catches for 79 yards against the first-team defense and giving the Aggies the size at the X receiver spot that was notably absent in 2025.

The rebuilt offensive line, featuring four new starters imported through the portal, held up reasonably well in pass protection during the scrimmage. The bigger concern on the defensive side is replacing Cashius Howell, whose unanimous All-American production off the edge will be difficult to replicate.

Saka and CJ Sims drew praise from coaches in spring but remain unproven at this level. With a brutal schedule that includes road trips to LSU, Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina and Oklahoma, Reed needs to take a step forward as a decision maker in the fall.

6. Miami Hurricanes (Prev: 10)

2025 Record: 13-3 | 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 9 | Transfer Portal Class: No. 4

Key Additions: QB Darian Mensah (Duke), WR Cooper Barkate (Duke), DL Jarquez Carter (Ohio State), DL Damon Wilson (Missouri), S Omar Thornton (Boston College)

Key Losses: QB Carson Beck, OT Francis Mauigoa, DE Rueben Bain Jr., DE Akheem Mesidor, WR CJ Daniels

Key Returners: WR Malachi Toney, RB Mark Fletcher Jr., LB Mohamed Toure

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The legal drama surrounding Mensah's transfer is firmly in the rearview mirror, and his spring game performance gave Miami fans exactly what they needed to see. He threw three touchdown passes during the live scrimmage, including a 29-yarder to Duke teammate Cooper Barkate and a 33-yarder to Daylyn Upshaw, with both scores coming on well-placed fades outside the numbers.

The receiver room looks genuinely deep, with Toney and Barkate giving Mensah proven weapons from day one. The bigger concern heading into fall camp is the defensive front, which must replace the production of Bain and Mesidor. Damon Wilson and Jarquez Carter showed well in the spring, but the unit as a whole is still sorting out its identity.

Mario Cristobal has boldly built one of the most talented rosters in the ACC, and if Mensah plays at the level he showed at Duke, the Hurricanes have the ceiling to make another deep playoff run.

5. Texas Longhorns (Prev: 3)

2025 Record: 10-3 | 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 7 | Transfer Portal Class: No. 3

Key Additions: WR Cam Coleman (Auburn), RB Hollywood Smothers (NC State), RB Raleek Brown (NC State), LB Rasheem Biles (Pitt) DC Will Muschamp

Key Losses: WR DeAndre Moore Jr., LB Anthony Hill Jr., DE Trey Moore, CB Malik Muhammad

Key Returners: QB Arch Manning, WR Ryan Wingo, DE Colin Simmons

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) reacts after making a tackle during the first half against the San Jose Spartans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The headline coming out of Austin's spring was reassuring: Arch Manning is healthy. He was limited early on following offseason foot surgery and was held out of a recent live scrimmage. However, it will be electric once the connection with Cam Coleman, the No. 1 receiver in this winter's transfer portal, goes online.

Ryan Wingo put it simply: more playmakers means more one-on-one opportunities. Steve Sarkisian's offense has the ceiling to be the most explosive in the SEC, and Will Muschamp's defensive installation gave the unit an early identity built around edge rusher Colin Simmons.

The elephant in the room remains the offensive line, which ranked 90th in rushing in 2025. The defensive line depth looks improved, but Texas's Week 2 home contest against Ohio State could very well be the defining game of the entire college football season.

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Prev: 6)

2025 Record: 10-2 | 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 5 | Transfer Portal Class: No. 8

Key Additions: WR Quincy Porter (Ohio State), WR Mylan Graham (Ohio State), DE Keon Keeley (Alabama), CB DJ McKinney (Colorado)

Key Losses: RB Jeremiyah Love, RB Jadarian Price, WR Malachi Fields, OT Aamil Wagner

Key Returners: QB CJ Carr, CB Leonard Moore, LB Jaylen Sneed, LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore (15) celebrates scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Blue-Gold Game drew the second-largest spring game crowd in Notre Dame history at 45,308, and the Irish delivered a performance worthy of the turnout. The defense was the star of the show, with Leonard Moore and the secondary continuing to look like the best unit in college football.

Mylan Graham flashed immediately as a legitimate starter at receiver, and Devin Fitzgerald is pressing for rotation time after a standout spring. The one area that warrants watching is the running back room. Aneyas Williams led rushers but is still relatively unproven, and the Irish will need to replace the 2,046 combined yards Love and Price produced last fall.

CJ Carr had his shaky moments in the spring game, but reading too much into spring QB performances is a fool's errand. He is the unquestioned leader of a team with legitimate national title aspirations.

3. Georgia Bulldogs (Prev: 4)

2025 Record: 12-2 | 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 6 | Transfer Portal Class: No. 32

Key Additions: WR Isiah Canion (Georgia Tech), DE Amaris Williams (Auburn), CB Gentry Williams (Oklahoma)

Key Losses: WR Zachariah Branch, OT Monroe Freeling, LB CJ Allen, DT Christen Miller

Key Returners: QB Gunner Stockton, RB Nate Frazier, RB Chauncey Bowens, S KJ Bolden

Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kirby Smart left G-Day sounding genuinely pleased, and for good reason. The Red team, led by the first-team offense, rolled to a 27-17 win, with Stockton continuing to look the part of a capable SEC starter entering year two. The running back room is a strength, with Frazier and Bowens both healthy and a surprise spring emergence from reserve Dowdell adding welcome depth.

The bad news is that prized Auburn transfer DE Amaris Williams went down with a knee injury late in the spring, casting real doubt on Georgia's ability to improve what was already a quietly struggling pass rush in 2025.

Wide receiver remains the most glaring question, with Canion nursing an ankle injury and the room largely unproven. The talent is there for another SEC title run, but the pass rush and wideout depth need answers before August.

2. Oregon Ducks (Prev: 2)

2025 Record: 13-2 | 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 3 | Transfer Portal Class: No. 25

Key Additions: QB Dylan Raiola (Nebraska), S Koi Perich (Minnesota), WR Evan Stewart (returning from injury)

Key Losses: WR Malik Benson, OT Isaiah World, LB Bryce Boettcher, S Dillon Thieneman

Key Returners: QB Dante Moore, WR Dakorien Moore, DL Matayo Uiagalelei, DL A'Mauri Washington

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Dante Moore's decision to bypass the NFL Draft gave Oregon an immediate boost, and his spring performance validated the hype. He was sharp and decisive on the Ducks' opening drive of the spring game, and Dan Lanning called the overall session one of the most productive springs of his tenure.

The bigger story was Evan Stewart, back on the field after missing all of 2025 with a knee injury. A healthy Stewart alongside Dakorien Moore gives Oregon arguably the most complete receiving corps in the Big Ten. The defense recorded more than 10 sacks at the spring game and looked physically dominant.

The outstanding question is a completely new coordinator tandem in Drew Mehringer and Chris Hampton, who kept things vanilla this spring. We won't know the full scope of their playbooks until September.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (Prev: 1)

2025 Record: 12-2 | 2026 Recruiting Class: No. 4 | Transfer Portal Class: No. 5

Key Additions: DE Qua Russaw (Alabama), DL James Smith (Alabama), S Earl Little Jr. (Florida State), WR Chris Henry Jr. (HS)

Key Losses: S Caleb Downs, LB Arvell Reese, LB Sonny Styles, DE Caden Curry, WR Carnell Tate, DT Kayden McDonald, TE Max Klare, CB Davison Igbinosun

Key Returners: QB Julian Sayin, WR Jeremiah Smith, RB Bo Jackson

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) runs with the ball during the 2025 Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Buckeyes enter 2026 with the most dangerous offensive trio in the country. Sayin, Jeremiah Smith, and Bo Jackson give new OC Arthur Smith a cheat code that few defenses will be able to solve, and spring practice only reinforced that belief.

The spring game raised eyebrows for all the right reasons: freshman Chris Henry Jr. hauled in four catches for 96 yards and a touchdown, immediately inserting himself into the receiver rotation. Defensively, ends Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and Beau Atkinson were menaces off the edge, providing early evidence that Matt Patricia can once again reload a unit that must replace eight starters.

The concern heading into summer is the offensive line, which was shorthanded with Austin Siereveld and Phillip Daniels both sidelined, leaving the tackle spots unsettled. Ohio State is the clear No. 1 entering the summer, but the trenches on both sides will define how deep this team goes in January.

Dropped out: Oklahoma State Cowboys (Prev: 24)

Next best: Oklahoma State Cowboys, Florida State Seminoles, Clemson Tigers, TCU Horned Frogs, Florida Gators