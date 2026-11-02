Danny Kanell Names 3 Coaches He Wants Florida State to Consider After Mike Norvell Firing

Florida State wasted little time making a major change to its football program on Sunday, firing head coach Mike Norvell following another disappointing performance.

Now, with one of college football's most recognizable programs officially entering the coaching carousel, speculation surrounding Norvell's replacement is already heating up.

Former Florida State quarterback and current CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell has weighed in on the situation, identifying three coaches he believes the Seminoles should consider.

Kanell's list includes two current ACC head coaches and one intriguing candidate who might not be on many fans' radar.

.@dannykanell gives three coaches he would like Florida State to consider to replace Mike Norvell. 👀#Scoreboard pic.twitter.com/6TlNdVuqvm — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 1, 2026

Danny Kanell Reveals Three Potential Florida State Coaching Candidates

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Speaking on CBS Sports, Kanell pointed to Wake Forest's Jake Dickert, Duke's Manny Diaz, and Florida International's Willie Simmons as potential replacements for Norvell.

Each candidate brings something different to the table, but Kanell appeared particularly interested in finding a coach who could rebuild the program without requiring another massive financial commitment.

Jake Dickert — Wake Forest

Dickert has quickly established himself as one of the more intriguing names in the ACC coaching ranks.

After previously leading Washington State, Dickert has Wake Forest sitting at 7-1 and firmly in the conference championship conversation.

Kanell highlighted Dickert's success at multiple programs and the potential affordability of bringing him to Tallahassee.

"His buyout is reasonable. He's won everywhere he's been," Kanell said.

With Dickert already proving he can compete in the ACC, Florida State would be getting a coach familiar with the conference's challenges.

Manny Diaz — Duke

Diaz presents another interesting possibility, particularly given his familiarity with Florida State and the state of Florida.

The former Miami head coach has found success at Duke, leading the Blue Devils to an ACC championship in 2025.

Kanell believes Diaz deserves serious consideration, especially after proving himself at a program that traditionally faces significant challenges competing with college football's biggest brands.

"I would call Manny Diaz at Duke, who went to Florida State, who has won at Duke," Kanell said.

Diaz's recruiting connections and previous experience leading a major program could make him an attractive option.

Willie Simmons — Florida International

Perhaps the most surprising name on Kanell's list is Simmons, who previously enjoyed success at Florida A&M before taking over at FIU.

A Tallahassee native, Simmons has strong connections to the area and experience building a winning program.

Kanell suggested Florida State could benefit financially from hiring a less expensive coach and directing additional resources toward roster construction.

That approach would represent a different strategy for a program already facing a substantial financial commitment following Norvell's dismissal.

Florida State Faces a Critical Decision in College Football's Coaching Carousel

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Florida State's next hire could have implications well beyond Tallahassee.

The Seminoles went undefeated during the 2023 regular season and captured the ACC championship, but the program has struggled to maintain that success.

Norvell's dismissal also comes with a reported buyout of approximately $51 million, making the financial implications of the next hire particularly significant.

With the ACC continuing to evolve and programs such as Miami and Wake Forest emerging as major conference contenders, Florida State faces pressure to make the right decision.

Whether the Seminoles pursue an established Power Four head coach or take a chance on a less recognizable candidate remains to be seen.

However, Kanell's three suggestions highlight the different directions Florida State could take as one of college football's most closely watched coaching searches gets underway.