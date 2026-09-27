Dante Moore's Injury Sparks Brawl Between Oregon-USC After Dangerous Hit

Tempers flared during the Oregon-USC game after Dante Moore sustained a scary injury following a targeting hit. After laying on the field motionless, Moore was carted off the field and appeared able to moves his arms.

The play prompted a chaotic scene as USC and Oregon players had to be separated. Former touted Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola took over at quarterback for the Ducks.

Here's a look at one angle of the hit on Moore followed by the Oregon-USC fight.

The shameful hit that Desman Stephens II cowardly gave Dante Moore, which caused Dan Lanning to run onto the field and want to FIGHT HIM!



Almost a full brawl between Oregon and USC!



🎥 @sluggahjells #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/QEAOPqijZd — The Whole Delivery (@TWDTV1) September 27, 2026

Both teams were flagged for unsportmanlike conduct. This means that any player who receives an unsportmanlike penalty during the remainder of the game will be ejected.

Dante Moore's Injury News: Oregon QB Taken to Hospital After Being Carted Off the Field

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts as quarterback Dante Moore (5) lies on the field with an apparent injury after being tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (not pictured) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Stephens II was charged with targeting on the play. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few details have been released regarding the severity of Moore's injury. Moore was taken to a local hospital for further examination after being carted off the field.

"NBC reports Dante Moore was taken to LA General County Hospital," On3's Pete Nakos detailed on X. "Was moving his legs and fingers when he was carted off."

It remains to be seen how long Moore will be sidelined, but the bigger concern is about the Oregon quarterback's overall health.

“You saw that they stabilized Moore on the field on that stiff board, his eyes were closed," NBC sideline reporter Kathryn Tappen detailed, per On3's Alex Byington. "He appeared to lift his left hand to pray with his teammates.

"He was moving his fingers and his feet as well. When they loaded him on the stretcher, he was rotating his arms," Tappen added.

"They have taken him to LA General County Hospital, which is approximately four miles from the Coliseum for further evaluation.”

Here's another angle of the aftermath following the hit.

Bad scene.



A fight breaks out in L.A. after a late, scary hit on QB Dante Moore - who is shaking on the ground as the medical team rushes out to the field.



The penalty is on USC’s Desman Stephens. https://t.co/tELzRi0PlF pic.twitter.com/H09riESs7a — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 27, 2026

Nebraska Transfer Dylan Raiola Takes Over as Oregon QB After Dante Moore's Injury

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola on the sideline as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon has insurance behind Moore in the form of Raiola. The Ducks backup quarterback is projected to have an NIL value of $500,000, per On3.

During the college football offseason, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning revealed that the Ducks have a plan for Raiola beyond this season.

"I think there's always a looming threat (of the transfer portal), but not with Dylan," Lanning noted in July, per USA Today. "I feel that Dylan chose Oregon knowing in advance what it looks like at Oregon, right?

"He wanted to sign up for an opportunity to be with us. We were very transparent throughout the process that there's a great chance that Dante could be back. Dylan's done an unbelievable job changing his body, working really hard."

Raiola paid tribute to Moore by holding up his signature No. 5 after Oregon scored a touchdown minutes after the quarterback was carted off the field.

Dylan Raiola and Evan Stewart show their support for QB Dante Moore after he was carted off following a late hit earlier in the drive



📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/7XHBg9aqR9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 27, 2026