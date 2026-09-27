Dante Moore's Injury Sparks Brawl Between Oregon-USC After Dangerous Hit
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Tempers flared during the Oregon-USC game after Dante Moore sustained a scary injury following a targeting hit. After laying on the field motionless, Moore was carted off the field and appeared able to moves his arms.
The play prompted a chaotic scene as USC and Oregon players had to be separated. Former touted Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola took over at quarterback for the Ducks.
Here's a look at one angle of the hit on Moore followed by the Oregon-USC fight.
Both teams were flagged for unsportmanlike conduct. This means that any player who receives an unsportmanlike penalty during the remainder of the game will be ejected.
Dante Moore's Injury News: Oregon QB Taken to Hospital After Being Carted Off the Field
Few details have been released regarding the severity of Moore's injury. Moore was taken to a local hospital for further examination after being carted off the field.
"NBC reports Dante Moore was taken to LA General County Hospital," On3's Pete Nakos detailed on X. "Was moving his legs and fingers when he was carted off."
It remains to be seen how long Moore will be sidelined, but the bigger concern is about the Oregon quarterback's overall health.
“You saw that they stabilized Moore on the field on that stiff board, his eyes were closed," NBC sideline reporter Kathryn Tappen detailed, per On3's Alex Byington. "He appeared to lift his left hand to pray with his teammates.
"He was moving his fingers and his feet as well. When they loaded him on the stretcher, he was rotating his arms," Tappen added.
"They have taken him to LA General County Hospital, which is approximately four miles from the Coliseum for further evaluation.”
Here's another angle of the aftermath following the hit.
Nebraska Transfer Dylan Raiola Takes Over as Oregon QB After Dante Moore's Injury
Oregon has insurance behind Moore in the form of Raiola. The Ducks backup quarterback is projected to have an NIL value of $500,000, per On3.
During the college football offseason, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning revealed that the Ducks have a plan for Raiola beyond this season.
"I think there's always a looming threat (of the transfer portal), but not with Dylan," Lanning noted in July, per USA Today. "I feel that Dylan chose Oregon knowing in advance what it looks like at Oregon, right?
"He wanted to sign up for an opportunity to be with us. We were very transparent throughout the process that there's a great chance that Dante could be back. Dylan's done an unbelievable job changing his body, working really hard."
Raiola paid tribute to Moore by holding up his signature No. 5 after Oregon scored a touchdown minutes after the quarterback was carted off the field.
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Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years. Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology. He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.Follow JonDAdams