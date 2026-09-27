Dirty Late Hit Puts Star College Football QB in the Hospital in Week 4

One of college football’s most talented star quarterbacks was taken to the hospital in an ambulance on a stretcher after one of the dirtiest late hits of the season on Saturday.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was carted off the field and taken for further medical evaluation after a late hit by USC linebacker Desman Stephens leveled him following a run in the second quarter of the Big Ten game at the Coliseum.

What happened on the field?

A scary moment as Oregon QB Dante Moore is knocked out by a USC defender. pic.twitter.com/ZV7Rl8lTZv — Underdog CFB (@UnderdogCFB) September 27, 2026

Scary hit on Dante Moore, but wth is this reaction by USC while that dude is laying on the field? pic.twitter.com/wpfabBgOzl — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) September 27, 2026

Moore was said to be able to move his fingers and feet and rotate his arms and was taken for a more detailed examination at L.A. General County Hospital, according to the national NBC broadcast of the game.

Oregon's QB took off running before the hit

The veteran Ducks’ quarterback elected to scramble for a gain on a first down play in Trojans territory and attempted to slide, but as he was headed for the ground was violently hit by Stephens, resulting in Moore’s head being slammed onto the turf.

A fight breaks out after the collision

Moore stayed on the ground for several minutes while a scuffle broke out between Oregon and USC players at midfield, with coaches scrambling to intervene to break up the fight and separate several players.

Stephens was ultimately called for a targeting penalty and disqualified from the remainder of the game, while both teams were called for unsportsmanlike conduct over the fight.

Moore was attended to by Oregon medical staff for several minutes while laying on the field, and eventually placed on a stretcher, which was put onto a cart that was driven off the field and moved onto a gurney that was placed into a waiting ambulance.

Who replaces Moore for the Ducks?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore returned to Oregon this season after a productive junior outing a year ago. He had 849 yards passing and 9 touchdowns coming into the game against USC on Saturday.

Dylan Raiola, who transferred to the Ducks as a former five-star recruit at Nebraska this offseason, entered the game in place of Moore, throwing a 3-yard TD pass to Evan Stewart on his first pass.

What it means for the Big Ten playoff picture

An injury of this severity will likely keep Moore out for a considerable amount of time, and could deal a blow to Oregon’s playoff hopes out of the Big Ten, hopes that already took a hit after the team’s Week 2 loss at unranked Oklahoma State.

But it doesn’t necessarily spell disaster for the Ducks’ postseason ambitions. Raiola brings five-star pedigree, but he lacks Moore’s proven efficiency and experience under pressure.

Saturday’s game between Oregon and USC already had all the hallmarks of a potential playoff eliminator down the line, with the loser facing a tougher test to get back into the College Football Playoff picture, and the Ducks will have to adjust quickly while already dealing with one costly loss and overcoming the shock of their quarterback’s violent injury.

Oregon plays some winnable Big Ten games in the immediate future before going into a road trip against Ohio State on Nov. 7. If Moore is out for very long, the Ducks’ playoff hopes could be imperiled, especially given the subpar play of their defense so far this season, and could deprive the Big Ten of a potential national title contender down the line.