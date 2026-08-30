David Pollack Names True Freshman TE Who's The Closest Thing to Brock Bowers

Before becoming one of the best tight ends in the NFL, Las Vegas Raiders' Brock Bowers had a stellar college career for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Brock Bowers Is the Standard For College TEs

Bowers spent three seasons in Athens, totaling 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns. He won two national championships and had an incredible 38-2 record in games he played. Bowers also won the Mackey Award, given to the nation's top tight end, in 2022 and 2023.

The thing that might have been the most impressive about Bowers' career was that he made an immediate impact as a true freshman. He finished that season with 56 catches for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns. Now, there is a true freshman hoping to have a similar impact this season.

That would be five-star USC Trojans tight end Mark Bowman. Bowman kicked off his season on Saturday as USC earned a 42-26 win over the San Jose State Spartans in Year 5 under head coach Lincoln Riley. Bowman had just three catches for 15 yards, but he had moments where he flashed his talent.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley enters the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Pollack Reveals Mark Bowman Has Bowers Comparison

A play he made in the first half had college football analyst David Pollack reveal that he was told that Bowman is the closest thing an anonymous coach has seen to Bowers.

"(I) had an SEC coach tell me he is the closest thing to Brock Bowers he has seen in recruiting," Pollack posted on X. "Mark Bowman. Get to know that name, America!"

USC Could Have Its Next Star TE

The comparison also gives USC another intriguing offensive weapon to develop under Riley. The Trojans don't need Bowman to become Bowers overnight. If anything, the most important part of his freshman season will be seeing how quickly he adjusts to the college game and earns a larger role. Still, it's hard to ignore the potential.

Bowers entered Georgia as a highly touted recruit and immediately became one of the most dangerous players on the roster. Bowman now has an opportunity to follow a similar path at USC.

One game doesn't make a star, and three catches certainly aren't enough to justify a Bowers comparison. But when an SEC coach with experience evaluating elite talent says a freshman tight end reminds him of Bowers, it's worth paying attention.

For now, Bowman is simply a talented freshman who has taken his first steps at USC. If Pollack's source is right, however, college football fans may want to remember the name Mark Bowman.