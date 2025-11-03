College Football HQ

David Pollack names college football powerhouse paying raises for losses

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule’s contract extension drew sharp criticism from David Pollack on See Ball, Get Ball after another November loss.

Matt De Lima

College football analyst David Pollack questioned the logic behind giving Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule a contract extension, given the team's limited accomplishments.
College football analyst David Pollack questioned the logic behind giving Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule a contract extension, given the team's limited accomplishments. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nebraska’s decision to extend Matt Rhule’s contract through 2032 sparked immediate pushback from college football analyst David Pollack. On Sunday’s episode of See Ball, Get Ball, Pollack criticized the timing of the move after Nebraska fell 21-17 to USC, marking another November loss and yet another defeat to a ranked opponent.

Pollack highlighted how the optics did not match the performance. “So here’s Matt Rhule — now 1-8 in November. 1-8. He’s 1-8 in November,” Pollack said. “He just got a raise, so that’s big time. Everybody’s continuing to get raises off all the coaching gigs. But Matt Rhule gets a huge raise, and now they’re 1-8 in November.” He added that Rhule’s record against ranked teams — now 2-24 in his career — “is a tough nugget.”

Nebraska, meanwhile, pointed to progress under Rhule’s leadership as justification for the deal. The school praised his steady hand after years of instability, emphasizing continuity and culture over short-term wins.

Nebraska Defends Matt Rhule’s Extension Amid Backlash

Rhule signed a two-year extension on Oct. 30, a move that increased his buyout from $5 million to $15 million. That clause effectively removes him from the current coaching carousel. Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen praised Rhule as “the right leader at the right time,” saying the team’s development has been “significant” since his arrival—a seemingly confident statement not necessarily backed up with results on the field this season.

The deal keeps Rhule in Lincoln through 2032 and includes an innovative salary escalator. Each time Nebraska reaches the College Football Playoff, Rhule’s base salary for the remainder of the deal will increase by $1 million. His current average annual value of $11.7 million places him among the sport’s highest-paid coaches.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers fell short on Saturday in a 21-17 loss to USC at home. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Still, the timing of the raise drew scrutiny because of Nebraska’s track record in big games. The Cornhuskers dropped to 6-3 after Saturday’s loss to USC, their 29th consecutive defeat against ranked competition. They also lost quarterback Dylan Raiola to an ankle injury during the game, adding to the frustration of a crowd that packed Memorial Stadium for the team’s first “Blackout” since 2020.

Despite those setbacks, Rhule reiterated his long-term commitment. “The University of Nebraska, the city of Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are special,” he said. “Our focus remains on building Nebraska Football into a perennial championship contender.”

The Cornhuskers will travel to face UCLA on Saturday at 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Read more on College Football HQ

feed

Published
Matt De Lima
MATT DE LIMA

Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.

Home/News