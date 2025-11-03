David Pollack names college football powerhouse paying raises for losses
Nebraska’s decision to extend Matt Rhule’s contract through 2032 sparked immediate pushback from college football analyst David Pollack. On Sunday’s episode of See Ball, Get Ball, Pollack criticized the timing of the move after Nebraska fell 21-17 to USC, marking another November loss and yet another defeat to a ranked opponent.
Pollack highlighted how the optics did not match the performance. “So here’s Matt Rhule — now 1-8 in November. 1-8. He’s 1-8 in November,” Pollack said. “He just got a raise, so that’s big time. Everybody’s continuing to get raises off all the coaching gigs. But Matt Rhule gets a huge raise, and now they’re 1-8 in November.” He added that Rhule’s record against ranked teams — now 2-24 in his career — “is a tough nugget.”
Nebraska, meanwhile, pointed to progress under Rhule’s leadership as justification for the deal. The school praised his steady hand after years of instability, emphasizing continuity and culture over short-term wins.
Nebraska Defends Matt Rhule’s Extension Amid Backlash
Rhule signed a two-year extension on Oct. 30, a move that increased his buyout from $5 million to $15 million. That clause effectively removes him from the current coaching carousel. Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen praised Rhule as “the right leader at the right time,” saying the team’s development has been “significant” since his arrival—a seemingly confident statement not necessarily backed up with results on the field this season.
The deal keeps Rhule in Lincoln through 2032 and includes an innovative salary escalator. Each time Nebraska reaches the College Football Playoff, Rhule’s base salary for the remainder of the deal will increase by $1 million. His current average annual value of $11.7 million places him among the sport’s highest-paid coaches.
Still, the timing of the raise drew scrutiny because of Nebraska’s track record in big games. The Cornhuskers dropped to 6-3 after Saturday’s loss to USC, their 29th consecutive defeat against ranked competition. They also lost quarterback Dylan Raiola to an ankle injury during the game, adding to the frustration of a crowd that packed Memorial Stadium for the team’s first “Blackout” since 2020.
Despite those setbacks, Rhule reiterated his long-term commitment. “The University of Nebraska, the city of Lincoln and the state of Nebraska are special,” he said. “Our focus remains on building Nebraska Football into a perennial championship contender.”
The Cornhuskers will travel to face UCLA on Saturday at 9:00 p.m. ET on FOX.