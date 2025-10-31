David Pollack connects Brian Kelly to two available college football coaching jobs
Brian Kelly’s name is already circulating again. After his firing at LSU, the former Tigers coach has quickly become a topic in multiple coaching searches. On the See Ball Get Ball podcast, college football analyst David Pollack said he believes Kelly may be good for both the Arkansas Razorbacks and Penn State Nittany Lions, two programs now seeking stability and a proven winner.
Pollack said there is no doubt about Kelly’s coaching pedigree, but the fit will determine whether his next stop succeeds. His comments came as both the Razorbacks and Nittany Lions evaluate their options after turbulent seasons that reshaped the Power Four landscape.
Kelly, who won 10 games in each of his first two seasons at LSU before the school decided to move on after a 34-14 record, remains one of the most accomplished coaches on the market. Pollack said that while Kelly’s personality might not fit every locker room, his results on the field speak for themselves.
Pollack Says Penn State May Be Better Fit Than Arkansas
“Brian Kelly has proven the heck out of himself. Brian Kelly is a great football coach, and you can’t convince me otherwise,” Pollack said.
“You can debate me if you want to, but you’re going to lose. He’s a good football coach. Now, his personality, is that a great fit for everybody? Hell to the no, it’s absolutely not. But to me, I would hire Brian Kelly at Arkansas. Actually, let’s take the SEC out of it. I’d be more inclined to hire Brian Kelly at Penn State because that might be a better fit. Brian Kelly is a great football coach who’s proven it for a long time.”
Arkansas is evaluating Bobby Petrino, who returned this season as interim head coach following Sam Pittman’s dismissal. Several players, including wideout Raylen Sharpe and tight end Rohan Jones, publicly backed Petrino to get the permanent job, citing his leadership and intensity. Still, the Razorbacks have yet to win under his interim tenure and sit on a six-game losing streak entering Saturday’s matchup.
Penn State, meanwhile, is searching for a replacement for James Franklin after his firing. While names like Matt Rhule, Mike Elko, and Lane Kiffin have surfaced, Pollack’s mention of Kelly adds another veteran to the mix. Kelly’s long track record at Notre Dame and LSU could appeal to Penn State’s administration as it looks to climb back to national title contention.