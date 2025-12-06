10 most-expensive buyouts of the 2025 college football coaching carousel

Brother, can you spare $200 million? Apparently, ten top college football programs could (collectively) in 2025, as the sum total of the 10 highest buyouts paid in the college football coaching cycle added up to that figure. It's worth recalling that these teams paid over $200 million to NOT be coached by ten decidedly unpopular and now former head coaches. Of course, some of these buyouts are subject to mitigation, which will reduce the ultimate amount. Others might be settled (including one listed that already was settled).

Here is a rundown of the ten highest-dollar buyouts being endured in the 2025 college football coaching roundup.

10. Brent Pry (Virginia Tech, $6 million)

Pry was ditched after an 0-3 start to the 2025 season, which left him at 16-24 in his Virginia Tech tenure. On the bright side, Pry's $6 million buyout was relatively affordable, freeing Tech to make a splash with its next coaching hire... about whom we have more to say.

9. James Franklin (Penn State, $9 million)

One guy who comes out of the coaching shifts smelling like a rose is Franklin. Franklin was owed somewhere between $47 million and $54 million by Penn State, which would have placed him likely second on this list. He negotiated a much lower buyout figure, moved on to his next job, and freed Penn State to secure another viable head coach.

8. Sam Pittman (Arkansas, $9.8 million)

Pittman was 32-34 at Arkansas and was given the boot. He's still very much in the realm of (relatively) affordable buyouts and hiring Memphis' Ryan Silverfield shouldn't break the bank for the Hogs.

7. Justin Wilcox (California, $10.9 million)

Wilcox was 48-55 at Cal and never won over eight games in a season at the school. Oregon coordinator Tosh Lupoi is the new Bears boss.

6. Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State, $15 million)

The decline of Gundy has been one of the more surprising dips in college football. He was 170-90 at Oklahoma State, finished in the top ten in 2021, and won 10 games in 2023. But he's out and North Texas's Eric Morris got the nod for the job.

5. Hugh Freeze (Auburn, $15.8 million)

On the other hand, Freeze's departure was incredibly predictable. In three seasons at Auburn, he was 15-19 and failed to post a winning season. Freeze's contract reportedly included no mitigation clause, so the Tigers are on the hook regardless of where and when Freeze finds his next coaching role.

4. Billy Napier (Florida, $21 million)

Napier seemed to have survived a rough season at Florida after a late rally last year led to an 8-5 finish. But after a brutal early 2025, he was cut loose with a career 22-23 mark. Even his hefty buyout did not stock Florida from reportedly offering Lane Kiffin $13 million per year to coach the Gators before Florida ended up going after Tulane's Jon Sumrall as their consolation prize.

3. Jonathan Smith (Michigan State, $33.5 million)

In actual gameplay, Smith was 9-15 in two seasons. Five of the wins were vacated by the NCAA, but even giving him the full benefit of 24 games, a buyout of over $1.3 million per actual game coached is something. To say nothing of nearly $4 million per game won (or over $8 million per NCAA-credited win).

2. Mark Stoops (Kentucky, $38 million)

Formerly the longest-tenured coach in the SEC, Stoops was sent packing after two straight non-bowl seasons. His 72 wins (actually 82 before some NCAA retrospective tinkering) is a Kentucky record. His willingness to allow the University to space out the $38 million instead of paying it in full in 60 days was indicated as a positive part of Kentucky's ability to make a quick transition to Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein.

1. Brian Kelly (LSU, $54 million)

Unlike the stories of James Franklin and Mark Stoops, it doesn't sound like Kelly has gone quietly into the night. After initial disagreements, Kelly filed suit to try to claim every cent of the $54 million he contends that LSU is contractually obligated to pay him. The university seemingly backed down by admitting that his firing was without cause. Kelly was 34-14 at LSU, which certainly threw caution to the wind despite the massive buyout with a huge contract for new coach Lane Kiffin.