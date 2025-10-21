David Pollack explains why Lane Kiffin won't leave Ole Miss
Lane Kiffin’s name has surfaced again in the coaching carousel chatter, this time as a top target for Florida following the dismissal of Billy Napier. As speculation grows, one analyst isn’t buying it. On Monday’s See Ball Get Ball podcast, David Pollack shared why he doesn’t believe the Ole Miss coach is going anywhere.
Pollack said Kiffin’s life and priorities have shifted in recent years, describing him as content both personally and professionally. “The names that you’re hearing that I just don’t—I’m not jiving with,” Pollack said. “Like Lane Kiffin, I just think Lane’s at a spot in his life, man, where he’s so happy and he’s so excited. And you saw the documentary—he’s prospering, right? He’s doing good. His son Knox threw a game-winning touchdown last week. So he’s ingrained into high school football. I just don’t think he’s going to leave because of that. I think he’s really, really found happiness.”
Pollack’s comments add perspective to the debate about whether Kiffin would consider leaving Oxford for Gainesville or anywhere else. Florida is reportedly willing to invest heavily in its next head coach, but Ole Miss has positioned itself to match any offer.
Ole Miss’ Stability Under Lane Kiffin
Since Kiffin arrived at Ole Miss, the program has consistently contended in the SEC and reestablished itself nationally. He’s 50-19 midway through his sixth season and has guided the Rebels to multiple 10-win campaigns.
Athletic director Keith Carter has publicly confirmed he’s proactive in working on a new deal with Kiffin’s agent, Jimmy Sexton, to keep him in Oxford long-term.
Those efforts mirror what Indiana did with Curt Cignetti, who recently received a fully guaranteed eight-year contract. “I believe Lane’s happy here,” Carter told the Ole Miss Spirit. “But you never know what can happen with coaches. That’s why I’m being proactive in this process.”
Kiffin’s contentment has become a key narrative around Ole Miss. His children live in Oxford, his ex-wife has moved there, and his son Knox plays quarterback for Oxford High School. Pollack’s comments about Kiffin’s happiness reinforce what has been apparent in recent seasons, he’s settled into both his role and his community. For a coach once defined by constant movement, that stability feels significant.
Ole Miss' Next Challenge Comes at Oklahoma
Ole Miss is still in the College Football Playoff race despite last week’s 43-35 loss to Georgia. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw for 263 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, while Kewan Lacy added two rushing scores. The Rebels led for much of the game before Georgia rallied in the fourth quarter behind Gunner Stockton’s efficient passing and late touchdown drives.
That loss dropped Ole Miss to 6-1, setting up a pivotal road test against Oklahoma. The Sooners boast the nation’s No. 1 defense, allowing just 213 yards per game and 9.4 points per contest. Their red zone offense is perfect this season, scoring on 100 percent of trips, while Ole Miss’ defense has allowed scores on more than 80 percent of red zone drives.
Offensively, Ole Miss averages 491.9 yards per game, ranking No. 8 nationally. Chambliss and Lacy headline one of the most balanced attacks in college football, though the Rebels will need to cut down on penalties and sustain drives against a disciplined Oklahoma team.
Pollack’s belief that Kiffin won’t leave underscores how much Ole Miss has evolved. Once a program defined by volatility, it now offers its coach comfort, leverage, and a realistic path to the playoff. Kiffin’s name will continue to surface in rumor cycles, but as Pollack said, he “found happiness,” and that might be worth more than another paycheck.
Ole Miss will face No. 14 Oklahoma on Saturday at noon ET on ABC.