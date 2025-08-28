David Pollack issues blunt reality check to Brian Kelly ahead of Clemson game
David Pollack did not hold back when breaking down LSU’s chances in its season opener against Clemson. The former Georgia All-American and ESPN analyst joined the “Crain & Company Podcast” on Wednesday and made clear what he believes will determine Brian Kelly’s team’s fate Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Pollack, citing LSU’s offensive line turnover and Clemson’s defensive firepower, said the Tigers’ best hope lies in establishing balance on offense.
“They got to run the football, man,” Pollack said. “Last year they had no balance. And when they didn’t have balance, they really struggled. You cannot drop back against [Peter] Woods and [T.J.] Parker and company. Like you can’t do that and win, not at Death Valley.” LSU has lost its last five season openers, and Pollack’s assessment underlined the challenge facing Kelly as he attempts to change that trend in a hostile environment.
Woods and Parker are projected to be two of the best defensive linemen in the country this season, hence Pollack's concern about their presence as LSU may be forced to be one-dimensional and too reliant on their passing attack on Saturday.
Clemson, led by head coach Dabo Swinney, enters the game ranked No. 4 in the preseason AP Top 25 while LSU sits at No. 9. It is one of the marquee matchups of Week 1, featuring two quarterbacks in Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik who both opened the year with Heisman buzz. With playoff implications already on the line, Pollack’s firm words added another layer to the intrigue.
LSU’s Offensive Concerns Against Clemson’s Defense
Pollack’s concerns echoed what analysts have stressed all offseason. LSU’s offensive line, which sent starters to the 2025 NFL Draft, was far from dominant last fall.
The Tigers finished last in the SEC in rushing offense (107th overall) and managed just 1.5 yards before contact on dropbacks, better than only Vanderbilt. That lack of push up front made the offense predictable, and Clemson’s defensive front, featuring Peter Woods and T.J. Parker, poses an even greater challenge.
Kelly is expected to rotate as many as eight linemen in the opener. That strategy highlights LSU’s depth but could test continuity in one of the loudest venues in college football. In the backfield, a youth movement will drive the rushing attack.
Sophomore Caden Durham and five-star freshman Harlem Berry will carry the burden of creating balance that LSU sorely missed. Without a strong ground game, Nussmeier and the passing attack could be forced into Clemson’s biggest strength.
Clemson’s Defensive Confidence And Prediction Outlook
Clemson’s defense, now under coordinator Tom Allen, has drawn attention for its expected aggressiveness. A season ago, the Tigers ranked No. 85 against the run, but Allen’s Penn State defense finished ninth nationally. That improvement is expected to show immediately, and Clemson’s veteran front seven, anchored by linebacker Sammy Brown, looks prepared to control the trenches. Pollack called Brown a “freak show” and said Clemson’s defense has the personnel to dominate.
On offense, Clemson will rely heavily on stellar quarterback play. Klubnik was most effective when the run game established rhythm, and converted receiver Adam Randall, David Eziomume and true freshman Gideon Davidson are expected to see action at running back.
Analytical models back Clemson as a slight favorite, projecting the Tigers to win 53.8 percent of simulations with an average margin of 0.9 points. Oddsmakers list Clemson as a 3.5-point favorite, with the total set at 57.5.
Both teams enter as top-10 programs with postseason goals, but Clemson appears to have fewer questions. LSU’s offensive line play could determine whether Kelly finally breaks his opening-week losing streak. A narrow majority of public wagers are siding with LSU to cover or win outright, suggesting the game may come down to one final drive under the lights at Death Valley.
For Pollack, the stakes are simple. If LSU cannot find balance, it risks falling into the same early-season hole that has plagued it for years. If Clemson’s defense delivers as expected, Kelly could be staring at the program's sixth straight season-opening defeat.