David Pollack names coach who should be Florida's 'first call' to replace Billy Napier
When the Florida Gators fired Billy Napier, speculation immediately began about who could revive one of college football’s proudest programs. On Monday’s See Ball Get Ball podcast, college football analyst David Pollack made a direct suggestion. He didn’t hesitate to name the coach he believes should top Florida’s list: Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm.
Pollack praised Brohm’s offensive creativity and leadership, saying he would be the first call he’d make if he were Florida’s athletic director. “I think there’s a bunch of people you can go after too,” Pollack said. “There’s one guy that I don’t know that he’s going to be talked about a whole lot, but it’s the first call I would make. I’m not saying it’s the right decision, but it’s the first call I would make, and that would be Jeff Brohm.”
Brohm’s coaching rise has been defined by results and an unmistakable offensive identity. The Louisville native returned to his alma mater in 2023 and quickly reestablished the program’s national relevance. Pollack emphasized that combination of ingenuity and consistency as key reasons for his endorsement.
“I’d literally go right to the University of Louisville,” Pollack continued. “Jeff Brohm, he is an elite offensive mind. He’s a top five play caller in all of college football. He’s proven he can recruit. He can run so many different systems and mesh so many different systems really, really well.”
Pollack also noted the family connection that comes with hiring Brohm, referring to his brother Brian Brohm, Louisville’s offensive coordinator. “I know immediately beyond a shadow of a doubt I get Jeff and Brian. Both offensive coaches, both really, really elite in what they do. I would sign up for that in a heartbeat,” Pollack said.
Louisville’s Signature Win Strengthens Brohm’s Case
Louisville’s recent 24-21 upset victory over the Miami Hurricanes served as a timely reminder of Brohm’s coaching skill. The Cardinals entered the matchup as underdogs against the No. 2 team in the nation but left Hard Rock Stadium with one of the program’s biggest road wins ever.
Quarterback Miller Moss threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns, wide receiver Chris Bell added 136 receiving yards and two scores, and Louisville’s defense forced four interceptions from Miami quarterback Carson Beck. It was the first time in Beck’s college career he had thrown that many picks in a game.
“This is what college football is all about,” Brohm said after the win. “Every week is going to be a contest down to the very end, no matter who you play.”
Louisville’s victory snapped Miami’s 10-game home winning streak and improved the Cardinals to 5-1 on the season. It also earned Brohm The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week honors, celebrating both the significance of the win and his program’s discipline and leadership.
Chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation Jim Terry praised Brohm’s impact following the upset. “Coach Brohm and the Cardinals showed tremendous grit and execution to pull off one of the biggest upsets so far this season,” Terry said. “To go into Miami and take down the nation’s No. 2 team in such a dramatic fashion speaks volumes about his leadership and the belief he’s built within that locker room.”
Why Brohm Fits Florida’s Ambition
Brohm’s ability to develop quarterbacks and create dynamic offenses has defined his coaching path. From Western Kentucky to Purdue and now Louisville, his teams have consistently challenged defenses with multiple looks and aggressive play calling.
Pollack believes that offensive edge could restore excitement in Gainesville. “He knows how to beat Miami,” Pollack said. “That’s a good rival like Florida that he just beat.”
Whether Brohm would leave his alma mater remains uncertain. Pollack admitted as much, saying, “Now listen, I’m not saying he’s going to leave his alma mater. Like I just don’t think he will, that’s his hometown, everything about that like probably not going to leave.”
Still, Pollack’s argument carried a simple point: Florida needs a proven, innovative leader who can bring life back to The Swamp. After a weekend when Brohm’s offense stunned one of the country’s top teams, his name stands out more than ever.
Louisville will host Boston College on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.