David Pollack Names College Football Player That Will Be an 'Absolute Problem' in 2026

When you think of a physical football team, you usually think of the Georgia Bulldogs. That has been a staple under head coach Kirby Smart. They are going to win the line of scrimmage on both sides and physically abuse their opponent for four quarters.

However, last season didn't have that same success. Georgia ranked No. 35 in rushing offense. In the Bulldogs' College Football Playoff loss last season against Ole Miss, they ran for just 124 yards. That is something they are going to have to fix this upcoming season to help take some pressure off quarterback Gunner Stockton.

The Bulldogs are projected to start on the offensive line: Earnest Greene, Dontrell Glover, Drew Bobo, Juan Gaston and true freshman Zykie Helton. One of those has already caught the eye of former Georgia Bulldog David Pollack.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart congratulates tight end Oscar Delp (4) and linebacker Quintavius Johnson (33) after a play. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

On his show, "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack," the college football analyst said that he thinks Helton has the chance to be a star.

"We talked about Glover last year," Pollack said. "We talked about the big fella, Juan. This dude's better. Like, just think I said that out loud... He's going to be an absolute problem on the offensive line. He's got great feet."

Helton is listed at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds as a true freshman, but he wasn't the most highly sought-after prospect. Helton was a three-star prospect and No. 41 overall interior offensive lineman; for him to step in as a starter as a freshman is high praise for the young player.

Offensive line is one of the hardest positions to play early. The reason is that most freshmen aren't physically ready to take on college defensive linemen, especially in the SEC. On top of that, there are many mental aspects to the game.

The reality for most offensive linemen is that, in high school, they can get away with poor technique and not knowing all the mental aspects of the game because they are just bigger, stronger, and faster than their opponents.

In college, they lose that advantage, making it essential for them to put on good weight early and dive into film and the playbook so mental mistakes don't occur.

If Helton has already done that and becomes the player Pollack thinks he will, that should have a lot of people in Athens very happy as they work to get back to what made them so great and looking like the next dynasty in college football.