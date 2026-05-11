David Pollack Names College Football WR Flying Under the Radar

Few programs in college football are more fascinating than the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Under Kirk Ferentz, Iowa has somehow managed to remain consistently competitive despite fielding offenses that would sink most Power Four programs. Ferentz is entering his 28th season at Iowa, making him the longest-tenured head coach in the FBS.

During that stretch, he has won 10 or more games eight times and built one of the sport’s most respected cultures.

The surprising part is how often Iowa has won while struggling offensively.

Last season, the Hawkeyes finished 9-4 despite ranking No. 119 nationally in total offense. That was not an outlier. Excluding the shortened 2020 season, Iowa has not finished with a top-100 offense since 2019. The Hawkeyes have not cracked the top 90 since 2015.

In today’s college football landscape, that almost feels impossible.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches the football team during practice. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most programs cannot survive without explosive playmakers, efficient quarterback play and a passing attack capable of stressing defenses vertically. Iowa has spent years trying to win ugly, relying on defense, field position and mistake-free football.

While that formula has kept the program respectable, it has also created a clear ceiling.

That is why David Pollack’s comments about wide receiver Tony Diaz matter. Pollack discussed Diaz on "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack" and suggested Iowa may finally have found the type of receiver it has lacked for years.

"I like when they say they're calling him the boogeyman," Pollack said. "That's what I like from his teammates because he's torching the defense and getting behind them. Iowa hasn't had that guy who can do that in a long time. That would be extremely welcome to have some playmaking."

Pollack’s point highlights Iowa’s biggest issue over the last decade. The Hawkeyes simply have not had enough players capable of changing games offensively. Diaz could be different.

The redshirt sophomore transferred from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley after an impressive freshman season at the FCS level. He totaled 875 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns while earning Associated Press All-American honorable mention honors, Freshman All-American recognition from Phil Steele and Southland Freshman of the Year honors.

Those numbers alone do not guarantee success at the Big Ten level, but the traits are what stand out most.

Diaz appears to bring something Iowa’s offense has desperately lacked: legitimate vertical speed and the ability to consistently create explosive plays downfield. That matters because defenses have spent years crowding the line of scrimmage against Iowa without fearing the passing game.

If Diaz becomes a true deep threat, everything changes. The Hawkeyes have not had a 1,000-yard receiver since Marvin McNutt recorded 1,315 yards in 2011. That statistic says everything about Iowa’s offensive limitations over the last decade. Still, Diaz alone will not solve every problem.

The biggest question remains quarterback play. Iowa’s inability to develop consistent passing production has repeatedly held the offense back, regardless of scheme or personnel. Even elite receivers need quarterbacks capable of delivering the football consistently against quality defenses.

But this feels different than previous years. For once, Iowa may actually have a receiver opposing defenses fear. That alone could open up the offense in ways the Hawkeyes have not experienced in years.

And if Diaz truly becomes the playmaker Pollack believes he can be, Iowa may finally have a chance to field an offense capable of matching its defense.