The Big Ten has produced some of the best wide receivers in college football over the last several years. Just last year, the conference had Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, as well as USC's Makai Lemon, the Biletnikoff winner.

While those three got most of the attention, mainly because of the success their teams had as well, there is another wide receiver in the conference who has been quietly flying under the radar. It was actually this player, not Tate, who finished with 1,000 yards with Lemon and Smith last season.

That player is Rutgers Scarlett Knights' KJ Duff. The sophomore had 1,084 yards and seven scores last year. This comes despite not having consistent quarterback play.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver KJ Duff (8) makes a catch. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack," the college football analyst said that Duff is a player who isn't getting enough pub this offseason.

"This dude is an absolute freak show," Pollack said. ".... Not good quarterback play. Not an offense that sets the world on fire by any stretch of the imagination... He led the nation with 22 contested catches a year ago... I know he was one of three dudes in the Big Ten to go over 1,000 yards with Makai Lemon and Jeremiah Smith. But no one talks about this dude. This dude will be a first-round pick."

What makes Duff so special is his size. At 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds, it's no wonder so many teams wanted him to be a tight end out of high school. But he stuck with wanting to be a wide receiver, and he's shown that was the right choice.

To Pollack's point, he has the size to be a first-round pick if he has another strong season next year. The issue for him is Rutgers hasn't had the best offenses and hasn't had the best quarterback play to complement a receiver like him.

He's likely going to have to make a lot of competitive catches like he did last year and deal with teams making him the main focus of their defensive strategies. But he does have the size and athleticism that NFL teams covet.

It's also a testament to him that, in the era of NIL and the transfer portal, he didn't elect to play somewhere else with stronger quarterback play. Instead, he wants to stick it out and finish what he started.

A dying breed in this era of college football.