David Pollack Names Star Big 12 QB Ready to Take His Team to the Next Level

The BYU Cougars have already proven they can win consistently under Kalani Sitake. The next challenge is proving they can win when the pressure gets heavier and the stakes get bigger.

Over the last two seasons, BYU has gone 23-4 and established itself as one of the steadiest programs in the Big 12. Physicality, discipline and toughness have become trademarks of the program. Yet despite all that success, the Cougars still have not broken through where it matters most.

They have not won the conference, and they have not made a serious run in the College Football Playoff. That frustration is why 2026 feels different.

In 2024, BYU fell short of the Big 12 title game after losses to Kansas and Arizona State late in the regular season. Last year, the Cougars finally reached the conference championship game, only to lose decisively to Texas Tech for the second time that season.

BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) looks to pass. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Those losses reinforced a harsh reality. BYU has been good enough to compete, but not dynamic enough offensively to separate itself from the top tier of contenders.

That is where quarterback Bear Bachmeier enters the conversation. David Pollack believes Bachmeier is the type of player capable of changing BYU’s ceiling.

"Bear could get them there," Pollack said on 'See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack.' "They're already going to be what? Extremely physical, extremely tough, not going to beat themselves, great special teams in a league where it's going to be decided by margins. Bear is a dude. He wears 47 at quarterback. His name is Bear... Yes, I'm in."

Pollack’s point matters because BYU already has the infrastructure of a playoff-caliber team. The defense is reliable. The coaching is stable. The culture is established. What the Cougars have lacked is a quarterback capable of consistently taking over games against elite competition.

Bachmeier showed signs of becoming that player last season.

As a freshman, he threw for 3,033 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 527 rushing yards and 11 rushing scores. More importantly, he showed the kind of toughness and playmaking ability that fit perfectly within BYU’s identity.

The raw numbers were impressive, but the context matters even more. Freshman quarterbacks almost always struggle with consistency, especially in critical moments.

Bachmeier had flashes of brilliance, but he also made the kind of mistakes young quarterbacks tend to make. That is why his sophomore season becomes so intriguing.

Quarterbacks often make their biggest leap between Years 1 and 2 as starters. Improved recognition, faster processing and better situational awareness can completely elevate an offense. If Bachmeier takes that next step, BYU immediately becomes one of the most dangerous teams in the Big 12.

The timing also works in the Cougars’ favor.

Texas Tech enters the season as the perceived conference favorite, but uncertainty surrounding quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s status due to an ongoing gambling investigation could significantly impact the conference race.

If the Red Raiders lose stability at quarterback, the path to the Big 12 title suddenly becomes far more open. That creates a major opportunity for BYU.

The Cougars do not need Bachmeier to become the best quarterback in college football. They simply need him to become one of the best quarterbacks in the Big 12. Considering the flashes he showed last season, that feels very realistic.

There is also something else working in BYU’s favor. The program rarely beats itself. In a conference where parity continues increasing, discipline and consistency matter more than ever. Teams capable of winning close games usually rise to the top, and BYU has consistently shown that ability under Sitake.

Now the question becomes whether Bachmeier can elevate the offense enough to push the program beyond respectability and into legitimate championship contention.

If he can, BYU may finally be ready to get over the hump and reach the College Football Playoff.