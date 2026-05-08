David Pollack Predicts Major Offensive Turnaround for SEC Program

The Kentucky Wildcats made one thing very clear this offseason. The program is no longer satisfied with being underwhelming in football.

That is why Kentucky made the difficult decision to move on from Mark Stoops after 13 seasons and replace him with former Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein. The move was about more than wins and losses. It was about identity.

For years, Kentucky football operated with a defensive-first mindset under Stoops. That approach worked at times and even helped produce a 10-win season in 2021. But the problem was obvious. The offense consistently held the program back.

Kentucky finished outside the top 100 nationally in offense during four straight seasons under Stoops and did so eight times overall during his tenure. Even when the Wildcats were winning games, they rarely looked explosive or dangerous offensively. In modern college football, that eventually catches up to you.

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky. | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That is why hiring Stein feels like such a dramatic philosophical shift for the program. Kentucky did not hire him to maintain the status quo. It hired him to modernize the offense and elevate the ceiling of the program.

And according to David Pollack on "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack," that transformation could happen quickly.

"I'll take Will Stein," Pollack said. "I'll take him and his ability to develop. And I think Kentucky's offense will be so much better than it's been, it's ridiculous."

Honestly, Pollack’s confidence makes sense. Stein has already proven he can develop quarterbacks and coordinate high-level offenses. During his time at Oregon, he worked with quarterbacks like Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore.

Nix especially flourished under Stein, setting the FBS single-season completion percentage record at 77.4%. That track record matters because quarterback play has been Kentucky’s biggest weakness for years.

Now the Wildcats are hoping Kenny Minchey can benefit from that same development. The former Notre Dame Fighting Irish transfer has limited experience, throwing just 29 career passes, but the physical tools are there.

The bigger question is whether Kentucky has enough around him.

Improving the offense is not just about quarterback coaching. The Wildcats need better playmakers, more consistency on the offensive line and a scheme capable of stressing SEC defenses weekly. That is where Stein’s creativity could become a major advantage.

Unlike Stoops, whose teams often played conservatively, Stein embraces tempo, spacing and aggressive play-calling. That style gives Kentucky a chance to evolve offensively instead of merely surviving games.

That is why this hire feels so important. Kentucky knows it cannot out-recruit the top of the SEC consistently. It has to differentiate itself somehow. Offense is the clearest path forward.

The reality is there will be growing pains. Stein is a first-time head coach, and expectations in the SEC are brutal. But Kentucky needed a reset offensively because the previous formula had clearly reached its ceiling.

Now the Wildcats are betting that innovation can succeed where stagnation failed.

And for the first time in a while, there is a legitimate reason to believe Kentucky football could actually become exciting offensively.