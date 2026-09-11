David Pollack Predicts Winner of Ohio State-Texas Matchup in Week 2

It's a rare treat these days for college football fans when two of the best teams in the country meet in a non-conference clash that isn't in some soulless neutral-site stadium in Atlanta or Las Vegas.

That's what Week 2 of the college football season delivers with No. 4-ranked Texas hosting No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC).

As of Friday, Texas was set as a -1.5-point favorite at home (per DraftKings Sportsbook) in the conclusion of the home-and-home series after the Buckeyes beat the Longhorns, 14-7, in Columbus, Ohio, last year.

College football analyst David Pollack broke down the matchup on his "See Ball Get Ball" podcast this week. He shied away from assigning a score to his prediction, but Pollack picked Texas to win at home for a couple of key reasons.

"I think the higher-level players at the top lean towards Texas," Pollack said. "I have more guys I can count on [with the Longhorns]. Listen, Jeremiah Smith's up here, Julian Sayin's up here. Can I tell you something that a lot of people aren't going to tell you until later in the season? I think right now it's very 10 (Sayin) and 4 (Smith) centric [for Ohio State], and if it ain't great, right now I don't know if they're good enough everywhere else to beat you yet.

"They're going to develop throughout the season -- they always do. Ohio State does a great job of that and figuring out their identity. ... But defensively right now, [the Buckeyes have] got a lot of depth -- do [they] have a lot of greatness and upper-echelon people? ... You don't have [Colin] Simmons; you don't have [Rasheem] Biles. The biggest playmakers in this game are [with] Texas."

Texas edge Colin Simmons (1) reacts after recovering a fumble during the third quarter against the Texas State Bobcats. Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons, the junior edge rusher for the Longhorns, had a breakout 2025 season with 12 sacks (15.5 total tackles for loss) and 3 forced fumbles, while Biles was a high-profile transfer addition from Pittsburgh after posting 101 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 2 interceptions (both returned for touchdowns) and 2 forced fumbles for the Panthers.

"Where is Waldo? This Texas defense, where is No. 1 (Simmons)," Pollack said. "I saw him in snaps at middle linebacker; I saw him at right end; I saw him at left end. He's a guy that can change the game. No. 3 Biles, he's a guy that can change the game. He lines up on the edge; he lines up at middle linebacker; he'll line up at either edge. A lot of big bodies for Texas that rotate through. Can they stop the run game? Can they earn the right to rush the passer? And if they get in predictable situations, I don't want to be the right tackle for Ohio State.

"Because I watched the tape back over and over again, they used two different guys, and I thought both of them were OK players, but they got beat several times or went the wrong way. It wasn't clean. ... To me, that's the game within the game, and that's the part that will decide it the most to me."

The Longhorns (1-0) opened their season with a 59-7 win over Texas State, while Ohio State (1-0) trounced Ball State, 56-3.

The Buckeyes, who had the top defense in college football last year, lost eight starters from the unit, including three stars selected within the top 11 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft, including linebackers Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles and safety Caleb Downs.

Both teams have plenty of established offensive firepower, meanwhile.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates with quarterback Julian Sayin (10) after Smith scored a touchdown in the season opener. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sayin, Ohio State's returning Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback, opened the season with his typical efficiency, completing 21 of 25 passes for 320 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs (plus a rushing TD) in the blowout over Ball State. Smith, the star junior wide receiver, had 8 catches for 151 yards and 2 TDs. And running backs Bo Jackson (9 carries for 83 yards and a TD) and Ja'Kobi Jackson (8-83-1) formed a dynamic duo.

The Texas game last year was Sayin's first career start as he completed 13 of 20 passes for 126 yards, 1 TD and 0 INT before breaking out the rest of the season.

It was more of a game to forget for Texas QB Arch Manning, kicking off his first season as a full-time starter by completing 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT in that 14-7 loss.

"Obviously, [Manning's] second chance after losing 14-7 last year, and it kind of started the spiral for him. He even said this week, 'It's a rough film to watch. I don't like watching it that much,'" Pollack said.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Texas State Bobcats. Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning, who came on strong down the stretch last year, got off to a much better start this season, completing 20 of 27 passes for 305 yards, 4 TDs and 1 INT in the win over Texas State.

He also has a loaded collection of playmakers around him in Ryan Wingo (7 catches for 121 yards and 1 TD last week) and Auburn transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman (3-70-2), along with two prolific running backs in NC State transfer Hollywood Smothers (10 carries for 70 yards, 3 catches for 28 yards and a TD) and Arizona State transfer Raleek Brown (34 rushing yards and 2 TDs).

"These are two of the best [QBs] at what they do. And the supporting casts, to me, I go immediately to Manning vs. Sayin; that's something that I focus on, but man, [new Ohio State offensive coordinator] Arthur Smith vs. [Texas defensive coordinator] Will Muschamp, to me, is going to be fascinating. Fascinating," Pollack said.

"Arthur Smith, a head coach in the NFL, a longtime coach in the NFL. ... This system is looking different; the wide zone and what it's going to be, the running game is going to look different from Ohio State. How much can he pack on the shoulders of Julian Sayin? Because last year [Ohio State] couldn't pack a lot on. This year, you can pack more on. He can put more on his plate."

Interestingly, for the incredible numbers Smith has put up in two seasons for Ohio State, he's been stifled twice against Texas -- just 1 catch for 3 yards in the College Football Playoff clash his freshman year, and 6 catches for 43 yards in the 2025 meeting.

"I can guarantee you right now that he'll beat that in the first quarter. I guarantee you," Pollack said. "... He'll have more yards in the first quarter than he had in the last two games, definitely in the first half. Out of the gate, they're going to find that sucker, and here's the thing -- they have to. Arthur Smith, you can see he's moving him around, right side, left side, slot, gave him a jet sweep a week ago. Like, gonna make sure that 4 gets his touches and you don't get to roll coverage to him and take him away."

In the end, Texas' more veteran defense and the game being played in Austin were the biggest factors for Pollack, though.

"Right now, at home, I trust Texas a little bit more and their playmakers around them -- and obviously being at home is the final straw for me," he said.

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