Greg McElroy Predicts Winner of Ohio State-Texas, Clash of Two Top-Ranked Teams

The college football series has been one-sided lately, and Texas is running out of chances to change that. Ohio State knocked the Longhorns out to open last season, 14-7 in Columbus, and ended their year before that in the College Football Playoff semifinal, 28-14.

This third meeting in 20 months lands in Austin, where a top-ranked Buckeyes team visits a Longhorns squad desperate to finally get one back. Greg McElroy weighed in on the Week 2 marquee matchup on his "Always College Football" podcast. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday on ABC.

Greg McElroy breaks down Ohio State-Texas game

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team onto the field before a game against the Texas State Bobcats. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McElroy went with Texas, and he expects a slugfest. "I am taking the Texas Longhorns to win the game 24-21," he said. "Everything about this game says it's going to be a rock fight. That's what it feels like to me, and I'm taking the home team."

He sees it turning on Texas, forcing turnovers and Ohio State's line struggling to run. "Ohio State's path is going to be running the football, and they averaged just two yards per carry in the first half against Ball State, behind an offensive line that Ryan Day said just didn't quite look the part.

"Now Texas is going to rotate a bunch of defensive linemen in there, and they're going to be fresh, and in September in Austin, the fresher front is the one that's still standing without hands on the hips in the fourth quarter," McElroy said.

He gave the other side its due before landing on Texas. "Ohio State does, however, have the best player on the field (WR Jeremiah Smith), and right now they have had Texas' number. But Texas has the building, they have the rotation, and they have solved their red-zone woes. Three straight to the Buckeyes. This is where it ends. The Longhorns get it done at home," McElroy said.

Buckeyes lean on the Sayin and Smith connection

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) celebrates a touchdown throw to wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Julian Sayin picked up where his breakout season left off. The quarterback hit 21 of 25 throws for 320 yards and three scores, and he tucked it in for a rushing touchdown of his own in a 56-3 handling of Ball State. Jeremiah Smith punished the Cardinals for eight catches, 151 yards and two touchdowns, all before halftime.

The rushing attack is the question. The Buckeyes gained just two yards a carry in the opening half before piling up 237 by the finish. Day did not hide his frustration with the line afterward, and that group draws a Texas front that spent Week 1 in opposing backfields.

Longhorns pair Arch Manning with a playmaking defense

Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers (2) runs past Texas State Bobcats defensive back Ryan Nolan (7). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arch Manning carved up Texas State for the most part. He completed 20 of 27 for 305 yards and four touchdowns, spoiled only by a careless interception into triple coverage in the end zone late in the first half. Ryan Wingo paced the group with seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.

The defense stole the show under new coordinator Will Muschamp. Texas came away with three takeaways, one of them a 59-yard fumble return touchdown from Graceson Littleton, and bottled up an offense that ranked among the nation's top five a year ago. How Manning protects the ball against Ohio State could settle whether the streak finally ends.