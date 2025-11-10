David Pollack names top candidate for college football's 'most outstanding player'
Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez continues to redefine what a defensive player can mean to a championship contender. Following a 29-7 win over BYU, in which Rodriguez delivered 14 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery, his name has entered the national awards conversation in a major way. The No. 9 Red Raiders have built their identity around an aggressive, opportunistic defense, and their captain has become the symbol of that resurgence.
On Sunday’s episode of the See Ball Get Ball podcast, college football analyst David Pollack pointed to Rodriguez as the leading figure in the discussion for college football’s “most outstanding player” award. “The defense is as legit as it gets,” Pollack said. “And if you’re going to talk defensive player or most outstanding player, I think Jacob Rodriguez might have an argument for that award.” It was the type of endorsement that echoed what many inside the sport already believed after Texas Tech’s latest top-10 win.
Jacob Rodriguez’s Dominance Defines Texas Tech’s Rise
Rodriguez has been the heartbeat of a defense that has transformed from one of the worst in the country to one of the best. Last season, Texas Tech ranked 121st nationally in scoring defense, allowing 34.8 points per game. Now, the Red Raiders sit at fifth, surrendering only 12.6 points on average. Rodriguez’s knack for takeaways and relentless pursuit have anchored that change, with his seven forced fumbles leading the FBS.
Against BYU, the linebacker’s influence was everywhere. His interception set up one of Stone Harrington’s five field goals, and his fumble recovery later sealed the win. Texas Tech held BYU to just 255 total yards, including just 35 rushing yards from Big 12 rushing leader LJ Martin.
After the game, head coach Joey McGuire praised Rodriguez’s impact, saying, “If you can’t say that Jacob Rodriguez, at his position, is not playing at an elite level, as good as anybody in the country, that kid deserves to be part of that.”
Rodriguez, once a quarterback at Virginia, has emerged as one of college football’s most complete defenders. Whether or not the Heisman Trophy conversation includes a purely defensive player, he is squarely in contention for the Chuck Bednarik Award, Bronko Nagurski Award, Dick Butkus Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy and several others.
The Red Raiders will host UCF on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox.