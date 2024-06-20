Ex-Stanford football coach David Shaw takes Denver Broncos front office job
Former Stanford football coach David Shaw has been hired as Senior Personnel Executive for the Denver Broncos franchise, the team announced on Thursday.
Shaw interviewed for the Chargers' head coaching position in 2023 and previously worked with current Denver coach Sean Payton when both were with the Eagles in 1997.
Shaw has drawn interest from NFL franchises as a prospective head coach since he stepped down from Stanford in 2022 and he interviewed with four teams about a job this offseason.
The 51-year-old holds the record for the most wins in Stanford football history after going 96-54 in 12 years with the program, which he led to three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances.
During his tenure at Stanford, Shaw helped put 42 players into the NFL Draft, including three Pac-12 Offensive Players of the Year and six eventual first-round selections.
Ex-Cardinal quarterback Andrew Luck went No. 1 overall in 2012, offensive lineman Andrus Peat at No. 13 in 2015, guard Joshua Garnett at No. 28 in 2016, defensive end Solomon Thomas at No. 3 in 2017, tailback Christian McCaffrey at No. 8 in 2017, and guard David DeCastro at No. 24 in 2021.
