Two Major College Football Programs Emerge as Favorites for Nation's No. 2 QB

Israel "Izzy" Abrams is quickly becoming one of the most important names in the 2027 recruiting cycle. The quarterback from Montini Catholic in Illinois currently ranks as the No. 2 signal-caller in the country according to 247Sports.

His recruitment is reaching a critical stage as two specific programs have separated themselves from the pack. Auburn and Purdue are now the front-runners to land the highly-touted prospect as he prepares for a potential decision later this year, as discussed by On3's Steve Wiltfong and Josh Newberg during the former's podcast.

The 6-foot-4, 187-pound quarterback has already amassed a significant offer list featuring some of the top programs in the SEC and Big Ten. His choice between the Tigers and the Boilermakers will have major implications for how both conferences build their future rosters.

Israel Abrams recruitment between SEC and Big Ten

The battle for Abrams represents a classic tug-of-war between two of the most influential conferences in college football. While Auburn looks to maintain its recruiting momentum in the SEC, Purdue is attempting to keep the elite Midwest talent within the Big Ten footprint.

Abrams has already been on several unofficial visits, including recent trips to Kentucky and Florida State. Regarding a recent visit to the Wildcats, observers noted that "It's a well-oiled machine and Abrams believes he could be the best version of himself."

During that visit, Abrams spent significant time with offensive coaches who have mentored some of the most successful quarterbacks in recent years. "Those guys are fun to watch film with when their former quarterbacks are guys like Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier, Dante Moore, Dylan Gabriel, Bo Nix," a source noted.

The opportunity to study how these coaches "make their quarterback successful" has given Abrams a clear vision of his potential fit. While Auburn and Purdue remain the favorites, Kentucky's "young, energetic coaching staff" has made them a program that observers say "you can't sleep on moving forward."

Scouting reports for the 2027 star describe him as an "elastic signal-caller that can rip the ball around the yard." He led his team to a state title with over 4,000 passing yards and 40 touchdowns, demonstrating the production needed to compete at the highest level of the Power Four.

If Abrams selects Auburn, it would be another massive win for Hugh Freeze and his staff as they look to build a national contender. Conversely, a commitment to Purdue would signify that the Boilermakers can beat out the nation's biggest brands for elite, out-of-state talent.

Abrams has an official visit to Purdue scheduled for May 22nd. He will follow that with official visits to Auburn (June 5), Florida State (June 12), and Kentucky (June 19).