Debate erupts after $54 million head coach announces plan to fine players

It's no secret that college football players have gained somewhat of an upper hand over the past few years, with the emergence of the ability to profit from their NIL.

With that being said, coaches around the sport are working to figure out ways that allow them to punish players if need be, and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders' method has been a hot button topic as of late.

In a "Reach the People" video that has been making the rounds on social media, Sanders told his 2026 team that they can and will be fined if they violate team rules. Notable things, such as not making it to practice ($2500) or being late to a strength and conditioning session ($1000), will both cost the players.

The totality of the fines can be seen in the photo shared below, with the punishments ranging from $500-$5000.

While this is a way to hold players accountable in a manner that is similar to the professional ranks, it has raised some questions regarding whether or not this is technically allowed.

As we are well aware, the NCAA has consistently maintained that the athletes are not employees. However, if programs are fining them, their classification is certainly in some sort of gray area. A topic that has sparked quite the discourse online.

"This is not about Deion Sanders," wrote George Wrighster III. "This is about whether athletes are employees or not. The system wants to keep faking like the athletes aren’t employees but when you can fine them and they are subject to be released for performance. They are employees and should have protections for when employers violate rules or workplace conditions. You can’t have it both ways."

"Deion Sanders has implemented player fines at Colorado. Do players need collective bargaining for this," questioned "The Triple Option."

"I love this. Deion Sanders institutes team fines, new rules ahead of Colorado's 2026 season," said 247Sports' Bud Crawford.

"Actually really like this If you are being paid like pros, you are going to be treated like pros Do. Your. Job," chimed in another.

"Need a player to rack up a crazy fine number then sue the program. College players unionizing off of this BS would be great," suggested one fan.

"Does this hold up legally without collective bargaining," asked another.

"Tough break for those CU players. Hope their union rep can negotiate some of these fines down," quipped 247Sports' Eric Henry.

"A schedule of workplace penalties? It’s almost like power conference football players are employees! If the penalties were in a CBA, it would be no problem. But to have a CBA you need college athlete employment + unionization. Expect Deion’s plan to appear in future court briefs," added Sportico's legal expert Michael McCann.

While Sanders and Colorado are taking the most heat for doing this, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart confirmed in July of 2024 that his program was fining players using their NIL as a result of the program's driving-related incidents.

The [NIL] collective has fined players -- substantially," Smart told ESPN. "We've dismissed players that have been involved, and I'm talking about like routine traffic, repeated, repeated violations. ... I actually think the best key is the pocket because you look at what the NFL has done, their model is defined. And if you asked any of our players what they would rather have, they want their money. When I say substantial -- very substantial -- in terms of the hits the some guys have taken.

Now, this may be slightly different because it was the collective that was fining the players, but it still seems to fall under the umbrella of the school punishing athletes financially. Needless to say, more legal battles could be on the horizon for the NCAA.