No. 1 OT predicted to choose between two major college football programs

The window for college football players to enter the NCAA transfer portal in hopes of finding more suitable situations for 2026 has expired. The portal opened on Jan. 2 and officially closed its doors on Friday at midnight.

Several thousand entrants comprise the 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle. Many of these players decided to enter the transfer portal in the month between the window's opening and the end of the 2025 regular season, but a bevy of players in the portal entered after the two-week window began.

One of the more notable portal entrants after the window opened was former Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his second school.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder was recruited as a five-star prospect and the consensus No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2024 class to Colorado by Deion Sanders. Seaton was the first-ever true freshman to start a Colorado season opener at offensive tackle and just the third true freshman in program history to start every game in a season for the Buffaloes.

Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Seaton's emergence as a key figure in Colorado's 2024 offense garnered him plenty of attention from major outlets for his performance. On a conference level, he was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention for Offensive Lineman and Freshman of the Year. On3, 247Sports and Pro Football Focus all named Seaton to their 2024 Freshman All-American teams.

Injuries cut Seaton's 2025 season at Colorado to nine games. He played 541 snaps, only allowing five pressures and one sack to go with zero quarterback hits. Seaton earned All-Big 12 Second Team distinction, and both Sporting News and Athlon named him to their Midseason All-America teams.

Following his entry into the portal, Seaton has been projected as a top-five transfer and the best offensive tackle in the 2026 cycle. J.D. PicKell of On3 named two different potential landing destinations for Seaton out of the portal.

"The thing about Miami and Oregon as to why they would be the schools that make the most sense to me with Jordan Seaton is they are the epitome of 'yes, and,'" PicKell said.



"Yes, we have NIL. Yes, we're going to develop you to the pros. If you're Miami, you're playing for a national championship on Monday, and our head coach, Mario Cristobal, is an offensive line guru."

PicKell mentioned that Seaton will more likely be drawn to a school that he views as a contender for a national championship out of the portal. So far, Seaton has visited Miami, Mississippi State, LSU and Oregon since entering the portal.