Deion Burks injury update: Oklahoma WR's status vs. South Carolina
Oklahoma wide receiver Deion Burks is hoping to “defy all odds” and make his return from an injury in time for Saturday’s game against South Carolina, Sooners head coach Brent Venables said.
Burks is up to 80 percent full health as he recovers from a soft tissue injury he suffered in OU’s loss against Tennessee in Week 4, Venables added.
The injury kept Burks off the field for Oklahoma’s games against Auburn and Texas.
Prior to the injury, Burks had emerged as a productive part in the Sooners’ passing offense, catching 26 passes for 201 yards and scoring 3 touchdowns.
In his absence, and that of four other wide receivers, Oklahoma struggled to build any offensive momentum in an eventual 34-3 loss to No. 1 Texas in the Red River Shootout last Saturday.
The defeat saw Oklahoma fall out of the AP top 25 rankings, although it did earn 36 votes in the poll.
Oklahoma accounted for 148 passing yards and on the season currently ranks 133rd out of 134 FBS teams in explosive play rate, a statistic that measures gains of 20-plus yards.
The Sooners are 131st nationally in third down offensive production, converting 22 of 82 opportunities for a 26.83 percent success rate.
Oklahoma has also failed to have a quarterback pass for over 200 yards in a game this season, or have a wide receiver surpass 100 yards or a rusher gain 100 yards on the ground.
Oklahoma (4-2, 1-2 SEC) hosts South Carolina on Saturday at 11:45 a.m. local time.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams