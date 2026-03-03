No. 1 College Football WR Recruit Predicted to Sign with SEC Powerhouse

One of the highest-ranked overall prospects and the single-best wide receiver in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle has received offers from more than two dozen schools, and recently announced his own interest in four elite contenders.

But one notable SEC powerhouse appears to stick out well from the crowd as the top-ranked wideout in the country considers his collegiate destination.

Five-star Lawrence (Ind.) wide receiver Monshun Sales is being strongly linked with one school that was recently in the College Football Playoff, according to several updated expert predictions.

Who is the favorite?

Right now, that school is Alabama , which was on the receiving end of three new predictions which claim the wide receiver will ultimately sign with the Crimson Tide in 2027.

“Alabama is the leader going into the spring and summer visits for Monshun Sales,” according to Rivals recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong.

Recruiting analyst Greg Smith agreed, noting: “It’s hard to see him passing up the chance to play in Tuscaloosa.”

Kalen DeBoer’s program “looks like the team to beat,” recruiting insider Greg Biggins concurred.

Alabama sits inside the top 10 nationally when considering the highest ranked recruiting classes in an active 2027 cycle.

It places No. 9 in the country, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services with four commitments, but no wide receivers as of yet.

But others are still involved

Reigning national champion Indiana is firmly in the picture, as Sales as called the state his second home, and has high praise for head coach Curt Cignetti coming off his 16-0 run in 2025.

Ohio State and its consensus No. 1 recruiting class are also in the mix with its recent success recruiting the wide receiver position, and Sales is reportedly still scouting the Buckeyes.

Sales also listed Miami as one of his four schools recently, and the College Football Playoff runner-up is still under consideration by the wide receiver.

Bama still out in front, though

Still, despite the interest in those other programs, the Crimson Tide appears well out in front.

Alabama is running away with Sales, listed with an 85.1 percent chance to ultimately earn his commitment in 2027, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Indiana is in a distant second place at 2.5 percent and Ohio State is third at 2.1 percent, according to that industry metric.

How he ranks as a recruit

Sales is the most highly-considered wide receiver in the country, and one of the best-ranked players in high school at any position.

He currently rates as the No. 1 overall wide receiver prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 6 overall player at any position, according to an average of the national recruiting services.

And he earned the No. 1 overall position among wide receivers in the cycle, according to the latest 247Sports prospect rankings.

A consensus five-star prospect, Sales also rates as the top-overall player from the state of Indiana.

What he’s done on the field

Sales is coming off his best varsity season, catching 37 passes for 794 yards and scoring nine touchdowns while averaging almost 80 yards per game.

The year before, the wide receiver had 34 grabs for 568 yards and seven touchdowns.

Overall in his high school career, Sales has 71 receptions for 1,362 yards with 16 touchdowns while averaging 19 yards per catch, according to MaxPreps.

(Rivals)