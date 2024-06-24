Deion Sanders reveals future Colorado plans when his sons leave
Deion Sanders' two football star sons are set to leave Colorado after this season and head to the NFL Draft, but the Buffaloes' head coach isn't going anywhere after the 2024 campaign.
Sanders says he has no plans to leave Colorado when Shedeur and Shilo turn pro.
"I'm a leader of men, not a follower of men," Sanders said on The Joel Klatt Show.
"I'm a father, not a baby daddy. I lead my sons. I don't follow my sons. My sons, Travis [Hunter] included, are getting ready to migrate to the NFL. I'm not following them to the NFL."
Sanders added: "I paved the way for my babies. They're not paving the way for me. So I plan on being here and being dominant here, because they're establishing something that we're going to continue to build on for years to come. And I'm thankful that they're establishing what they're establishing."
Shedeur, Shilo, and two-way player Travis Hunter will depart the Buffaloes after this season and declare for the NFL Draft, and all three are expected to be valued selections.
Shedeur has been garnering consistent praise as the top-ranked quarterback in his draft class, and Hunter has been heralded as a likely high first-round pick.
All three have been integral in building the foundation Sanders has laid at Colorado.
Coach Prime made his debut at the school a year ago and started out very strong, beating then-national title runner-up TCU on the road and defeating Nebraska the week after.
A close win over rival Colorado State at home pushed CU to a 3-0 record, but exposed some roster weaknesses and resulted in the loss of Hunter, who suffered a lacerated liver after a late hit.
But losses to ranked Pac-12 opponents Oregon and then USC were the first of eight eventual defeats for the Buffaloes, with a win at Arizona State being their only other victory.
Shedeur completed 69.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,230 yards, throwing 27 touchdowns against three interceptions while scoring four additional times as a runner.
Now, after bringing on another huge transfer class this offseason, Deion Sanders looks ahead to his second season at Colorado, and his last with his sons on the field.
But after that, Coach Prime says he's staying put.
