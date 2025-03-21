Deion Sanders believes one NFL team is spreading lies about Shedeur
Deion Sanders believes there are some serious lies being told about his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, ahead of the NFL Draft, and he knows where they’re coming from.
Coach Prime believes one specific team is behind the criticism of his son, but declined to name which franchise it was doing all the talking.
“We like to call that stuff out, though,” Sanders said on NFL Network.
“I know who it is. You’re going to make me call him out. You what team, yeah, all right? You gotta understand it. Don’t make me pull behind the curtains and step in that thing.”
NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks laughed and said it wasn’t time to get “petty,” and that “we keep it on the high road.”
Deion replied: “I try to keep it on the high road, but I don’t know the address.”
Although he apparently knows the address of the NFL team doing all the talking about his son, even if he won’t spill the beans on who it is.
That’s definitely a claim that will get some attention inside NFL front offices during the pre-draft process, especially after some of the talk around Shedeur that emerged during the combine.
“Arrogant” and “brash” were the two words apparently used to describe the Colorado quarterback during the interview process, claims that got some serious traction in recent weeks.
That could have been a genuine observation from someone in an NFL organization, or it could have been a ploy to create negative talk around the player in the hopes he’ll fall in the draft order.
Sanders also teased recently that he knew the name of the specific person who was behind that pointed criticism of his son, but declined to leak any details then, too.
We’ll see if Coach Prime decides to spill any details between now and the draft, but in the meantime, he’s happy to defend his son from any anonymous criticism from any quarters.
