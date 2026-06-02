EA Sports College Football 27 Unveils Cover Stars and Official Release Date

The man who took college football by storm is now one of the select few faces of the sport ahead of the release of its anticipated video game this summer.

Curt Cignetti found himself front and center on the cover of the Deluxe Edition of EA Sports’ College Football 27 video game, the maker revealed this week.

Cignetti, who coached Indiana to its first national championship in his second season, joined other college football luminaries like Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, and Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy, who featured on the standard cover.

EA Sports reveals College Football 27 cover

EA Sports

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons, and Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore also appear on the Deluxe Edition cover.

The standard edition of the game is scheduled to be released on July 9, but not before fans get a sneak peek ahead of the full reveal set for Thursday, EA Sports said.

Cover stars are honored

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Toney is front and center on the standard cover, coming off an historic freshman season in which he caught 109 passes, leading the country and breaking the Miami record for catches.

“Having this opportunity after only my freshman year means everything to me,” Toney said.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the support of the Miami community, and this honor of knowing EA believes in what I’m capable deepens my drive to show up for the program and the fans who have believed in me from day one.”

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Moore is coming off a 3,565-yard passing campaign with 30 touchdowns while leading Oregon to the College Football Playoff again, electing to return to school after considering a jump to the NFL.

“Being on the cover of EA Sports College Football 27 is an absolute privilege after growing up a fan of the game,” Moore said of the opportunity.

“Coach Lanning and the Duck were on last year’s Deluxe Edition, and now to carry that legacy forward and represent Oregon myself makes me really proud.”

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Lacy slashed through SEC defenses for 1,567 rushing yards, the third-most in the country for any back, and scored 24 times in his opening season with the Rebels.

“I would play this game for hours with my family growing up, so now being on the cover of EA Sports College Football 27 representing Ole Miss feels surreal,” he said.

What EA Sports has said

EA Sports resurrected its beloved college football franchise back in 2024 after an 11-year break, with its College Football 25 edition becoming the highest-selling sports game in American history based on outright sales. Now comes the newest edition.

“College Football 27 promises to be an incredible year, one in which we’re able to start reflecting the modern era of college football more authentically and with more depth for our players than ever before,” Evan Dexter, EA’s VP of Franchise Strategy and Marketing, said.

He added: “Our cover athletes — Kewan Lacy, Malachi Toney, and Dante Moore — represent that modern era by transcending programs and drawing in generations of college football fans, regardless of their school pride. We built the game for those fans and we can’t wait for them to see the full reveal of College Football 27 on June 4.”

(EA Sports)