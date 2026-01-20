Elijah Sarratt 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Indiana's wide receiver Elijah Sarratt is a big, strong and reliable wide receiver. He became Fernando Mendoza's go to target in critical situations.

Indiana is Sarratt's 3rd school as he has climbed the ranks throughout his college career. He was a zero star recruit coming out of high school and started his career at FCS St Francis University. He transferred to James Madison University the following season. After head coach Curt Cignetti took the Indiana job, Sarratt transferred and followed his head coach.

Sarratt is a well built wide receiver with strong hands and knack for making plays in critical situations. He is not a burner and relies on his releases off the line of scrimmage and football IQ to get open. He uses his strength to break tackles and get extra yards to drive forward. His ability to get first downs and move the chains is one of his strongest traits and evidenced with 47 first downs he is credited with in 2025 despite missing three weeks with a hamstring injury.

Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt is Indiana's Keenan Allen. He is not a burner but knows where to go against zone coverage and is a weapon in the quick game. pic.twitter.com/6aEmhgi2AO — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 18, 2026

Sarratt excels against zone coverage. He is able to read the coverage and find perfect openings to slip to and provide the quarterback an easy target. He quickly transitions to a runner with the ball and turns up field and is capable of breaking tackles.

On the line of scrimmage, Sarratt is able show off his releases and route running to quickly provide an outlet for the quarterback in the quick passing game. His skillset translates well to the redzone, especially when crossing the middle of the field.

His role in college was almost exclusively on the outside but a creative coordinator will likely see more value to have him in the slot more often at the NFL level as he does not have the speed to threaten deep.

Measurables

Name: Elijah Sarratt

Elijah Sarratt Height/weight/class: 6'02 213lbs, wide receiver, Senior

6'02 213lbs, wide receiver, Senior Awards: 2025 Second-Team All-Big Ten, 2024 Third-Team All-Big Ten, 2023 First-Team All-Sunbelt, 2022 First-Team All-NEC

What Elijah Sarratt does well

Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Displays strong hands at the catch point, has a low 3.7 percent drop rate across his college career

Is a gamer and rises to the occasion, handles critical moments very well

Chain mover and redzone threat, skillset is quarterback friendly

Where Elijah Sarratt can improve

Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Is a good route runner but needs to continue to sharpen his releases and route running, he does not have the speed or burst to consistently win and will rely on his technique to succeed.

Shows great effort as run blocker but needs to work and improve his technique

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: B

Position rank: #6 wide receiver

Expected draft round: second-third

Summary

Elijah Surratt is a tough and eliable wide receiver who comes through at critical points throughout the game. He has several game winning touchdown's for the Hoosiers and was Fernando Mendoza's first target on third down.

Sarratt is not fast by NFL standards but he still gets open. Sarratt will add value to a wide receiver room from his competitive nature, ability to thrive in the quick game and the middle of the field and his ability to thrive in high pressure moments.