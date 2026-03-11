Projecting the 10 Most Impactful Big Ten Transfers in 2026

The pressure in College Football is squarely on the SEC to win it all in 2026/2027. The Big Ten has produced the past three champions (Indiana Hoosiers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines) and has seen dominant seasons during that time span that don't feel possible in the "It Just Means More" conference anymore.

With teams across the Midwest and the West Coast spending big money on players via tech giants and other big-fish venture capitalists, there's a good chance the B1G will reign again this coming fall.

It's true that the SEC got most of the most talented transfers, with the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Texas Longhorns ranking in the top three, with even the Kentucky Wildcats landing in the top 10.

Still, several Big Ten teams added these potential difference-makers that will have a profound impact later this year.

Josh Hoover (TCU to Indiana, QB)

The defending champion Hoosiers will need TCU Horned Frogs transfer Josh Hoover to be as good as advertised during the 2026 season to have any remote chance of repeating. Kurtis Rourke and Fernando Mendoza showed what Curt Cignetti and Mike Shanahan's offense can do over the past two years.

Hoover needs to clean up his turnovers a bit, but with Carter Smith protecting his blindside and Khobie Martin returning to a room after averaging 6.5 yards per carry, he's in a good spot to be an NFL-looking pocket passer.

Nick Marsh (Michigan State to Indiana, WR)

Hoover's top weapon will be Michigan State Spartans transfer Nick Marsh, who had 100 receptions for 1,311 yards and nine touchdowns during his two seasons in East Lansing. Marsh is a prototypical pro X receiver who is likely to be one-and-done in Bloomington, but he holds the key to Hoover putting up video game stats and maintaining Indiana's CFP standard.

Jontez Williams (Iowa State to USC, CB)

With Gary Patterson as the new defensive coordinator, the USC Trojans didn't spare any spending this offseason. Iowa State Cyclones transfer Jontez Williams has high expectations to be a lockdown corner in LA, particularly after a high six-figure payday coming off a torn ACL last season.

With four interceptions in 2024, Williams is a proven ballhawk who could singlehandedly change games in coverage. Considering the number of dogfights USC is expected to have in 2026 against one of the country's most difficult schedules, Williams' successful recovery is a must for the Trojans. If USC felt he was worth the money, clearly, they don't see his knee as much of a setback.

Terrell Anderson (NC State to USC, WR)

With Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane headed to the 2026 NFL draft, Terrell Anderson is the next man up as one of Jayden Maiava's top weapons on the outside. While Tanook Hines is likely to be Maiava's top target on the outside, Anderson's versatility, oftentimes lining up in the slot, should allow him to make a difference in what should be a high-powered Lincoln Riley offense.

Qua Russaw (Alabama to Ohio State, EDGE)

The Ohio State Buckeyes are losing an elite edge rusher in Arvell Reese, who's likely to go No. 2 in the 2026 NFL draft, and No. 5 at worst. Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Qua Russaw is being tasked with bringing the heat to opposing backfields in his stead. Russaw had 6.5 sacks in 2025 for Alabama, playing up front on the end and as a "wolf" linebacker in Kane Wommack's 4-2-5 "Swarm" schemes. He should be up to the task in Matt Patricia's defense, which got the most out of Reese and Sonny Styles last season.

Earl Little Jr. (Florida State to Ohio State, S/LB)

Like Russaw, Earl Little Jr. brings versatility to Ohio State. Little was a "rover" in Florida State Seminoles defensive coordinator Tony White's 3-3-5 defense schemes last season, which saw him act as a box run defender and a deep middle coverage safety. Having that kind of strong coverage in the middle, likely often as a nickel for Patricia, should help maintain a chaotic and violent pass-rush that the Buckeyes have become known for over the years.

John Henry Daley (Utah to Michigan, EDGE)

One of several Utah Utes transfers to follow Kyle Whittingham to the Michigan Wolverines, John Henry Daley is elevating a pass-rush that couldn't generate much pressure against elite competition. In particular, the losses to the Oklahoma Sooners (5.3% pressure rate) and Ohio State (7.4% pressure rate) proved that a player like Daley was needed in Ann Arbor.

Smith Snowden (Utah to Michigan, CB)

Speaking of ex-Utes who now wear Maize and Blue, Smith Snowden is being tasked with Jeremiah Smith/Marsh/Jeremiah McClellan/Isaiah Sategna stopper when Michigan takes on the Buckeyes, Hoosiers, Oregon Ducks, and Sooners.

The lockdown corner had 11 passes defended for Utah in the Big 12 last season. If the Wolverines can avoid three losses and sneak into the CFP, Snowden could break out. Especially if he limits the number of touchdowns scored against him to one or none, as he did during his seasons starting in Salt Lake City.

JJ Buchanan (Utah to Michigan, TE)

Part of the reason Bryce Underwood underwhelmed during his freshman year under center was Chip Lindsey's lack of a strong tight end to bail the eight-figure QB out when plays broke down. JJ Buchanan could be more than just a pressure release valve for Underwood, though.

The Utah transfer could well develop into one of Underwood's top targets. If he can shore up his blocking, Buchanan could be a future first-round pick. Michigan has a strong recent history of producing tight ends, and Buchanan could reignite that pipeline to the pros at the position.

Colton Joseph (Old Dominion to Wisconsin, QB)

While Colton Joseph may not be able to work miracles in Madison and drag Luck Fickell's Wisconsin Badgers to the CFP, and he may not even be able to save the head coach's job, the Old Dominion Monarchs transfer should restore respectability for Wisconsin's offense.

If talent, and not Jeff Grimes, was the problem during a historically bad season as the No. 119-ranked scoring defense (22.6 points per game), then Joseph should have the Badgers back towards the middle of the pack instead of third from the bottom in an 18-team conference.