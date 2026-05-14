Elite 4-Star WR Snubs Three Major College Football Programs in Recruiting Update

Michigan's 2027 recruiting board added one of the most coveted pass catchers in the Midwest on Wednesday.

Four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell of Mount Carmel High School in Illinois announced his commitment to the Wolverines, picking the program over Arizona State, Missouri and Notre Dame.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect ranks No. 57 in the SC Next 300 and slots in as ESPN's No. 11 wide receiver in the class. "It's great to be a Michigan Wolverine," Burrell said during his Rivals announcement.

Why Quentin Burrell picked Michigan

Burrell made two visits to Ann Arbor this spring before locking in his pledge, and the trips clearly resonated. He becomes head coach Kyle Whittingham's first skill position commitment in the 2027 cycle and the second SC Next 300 prospect to join the class.

There's a family thread here too. His older sister Kali Burrell suited up for Michigan's women's soccer program from 2022 through 2025, appearing in 58 games before graduating this spring. That built-in familiarity with Ann Arbor matters more than recruiting services often capture.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham added to the Wolverines' Class of 2027 with a commitment from four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whittingham, hired in late December after 21 seasons at Utah, has stacked seven commitments in the 2027 class since taking the job. Burrell joins quarterback Kamden Lopati, who flipped from Illinois in April, to form an early offensive foundation.

Offensive tackles Sidney Rouleau and Jakari Lipsey round out the spring haul, while defensive end Recarder Kitchen remains the top defender on board.

Where Arizona State, Notre Dame, Missouri pivot at WR

Arizona State takes the softest landing. Kenny Dillingham and wide receivers coach Hines Ward already banked four-star Nico Bland out of Orange Lutheran in December, and they remain in the mix for in-state four-star Zerek Sidney. The Sun Devils, fresh off a Big 12 title run with All-American Jordyn Tyson, can sell production at the position better than the other two finalists.

Notre Dame faces a more uncomfortable pivot. The Irish have not landed a Mount Carmel recruit since linebacker Steve Filer in the 2008 cycle, and they still have zero wide receivers committed in 2027 with nine total pledges already on the board. Marcus Freeman and receivers coach Mike Brown now lean heavily on four-stars Julius Jones Jr. and Cade Cooper to salvage the position group.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Quentin Burrell has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’3 195 WR chose the Wolverines over Arizona State, Notre Dame, and Missouri



“It's great to be a Michigan Wolverine”⁰⁰https://t.co/gGPgTDg0eM pic.twitter.com/AkX3VjgHeJ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 13, 2026

Missouri arguably loses the most leverage. The Tigers had been chasing Burrell since 2025 and still hold only one 2027 commit at the receiver spot through 11 total pledges. Eli Drinkwitz remains the favorite for four-star Lawrence Britt of Tennessee, ranked No. 17 nationally at the position by Rivals.

Burrell wraps his high school career this fall with 142 receptions, 2,396 yards and a school-record 34 touchdowns. His teammate Tavares Harrington, ESPN's No. 13 cornerback, announces his commitment May 22 with Michigan among the finalists.