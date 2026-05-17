Elite SEC EDGE Named 'Most Feared' Defender in College Football

Every college football program loves to field that game-wrecking presence on defense.

From the "hit heard 'round the world" by Jadeveon Clowney in the 2013 Outback Bowl to Harold Perkins Jr's four-sack performance against Arkansas in 2022, these defenders can single-handedly flip the momentum of a game. In an era of football where hard hits and sound tackling technique are largely absent, these players are more cherished than ever.

Brad Crawford of CBS Sports compiled a list of the 26 most-feared defensive players across college football in the 2026 season on Friday. Atop Crawford's list sits junior Texas defensive end Colin Simmons.

"Simmons is the kind of edge threat who changes protection schemes before the ball is even snapped," Crawford wrote.

"His first-step burst is elite, maybe the best in the country, approaching what's expected to be his final season, and tackles who overset against his speed quickly learn he's powerful enough to win inside, too."

The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder logged 91 tackles and 21 sacks in his previous two seasons with the Longhorns, leading the SEC in sacks in the latter. One of Simmons' more notable performances in 2025 came in Texas' overtime win at Kentucky; he sacked Wildcats' quarterback Cutter Boley three times and forced a fumble, making his presence felt in a game where the offense was stagnant.

Simmons received SEC and national honors in each of his first two seasons at Texas. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and received Freshman All-America status from a variety of media outlets in 2024.

Simmons received All-SEC First Team distinction and appeared on watchlists for many national defensive accolades in 2025.

Steve Sarkisian made major changes in his upgrade of the pieces around Simmons. In addition to portal acquisitions, Sarkisian hired Will Muschamp to replace Pete Kwiatkowski as defensive coordinator.

The success of Muschamp's defenses during Mack Brown's tenure at Texas catapulted him into a head coaching job at Florida.

Other SEC programs featured on Crawford's list

South Carolina defensive end Dylan Stewart (6) attempts to knock down a pass by Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer (10) | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Unsurprisingly, right behind Simmons at No. 2 is South Carolina defensive end Dylan Stewart. The junior was one half of a feared edge rusher duo with Kyle Kennard in 2024, and he has earned a reputation as one of the best non-quarterbacks in the SEC over the last three years.

Pittsburgh transfer linebacker Rasheem Biles (No. 15) was Texas' second entry, and Georgia and LSU have two entries on Crawford's list. Defensive backs Ellis Robinson IV (No. 9) and KJ Bolden (No. 12) are the two Georgia defenders on the list, part of a young defense from 2025 poised to take a tremendous step forward in 2026.

Defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (No. 4) and safety Ty Benefield (No. 23) are the LSU entries, both of which transferred to the Tigers in January.

Oklahoma defensive lineman David Stone (No. 7), Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown (No. 11) and Mississippi State cornerback Kelley Jones (No. 22) are the other three defenders featured on the list. Stone and Brown played in deep position groups on College Football Playoff teams in 2025 that return many of their valuable pieces in 2026.

Jones was a bright spot on one of the league's worst defenses last season and is an important holdover for Zach Arnett's return to Starkville.