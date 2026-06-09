Elite SEC LB Predicted to Take College Football by Storm in 2026

Ole Miss defensive coordinator Bryan Brown has seen a lot of linebackers come through the program. He is not prone to exaggeration. Which makes what he said about Keaton Thomas after just one week of spring practice worth paying attention to.

"He may be one of the best ones that's been here in a long, long time," Brown said.

Thomas, who ranks No. 9 in my best returning linebackers in college football, arrived in Oxford as a senior transfer from Baylor, and the Rebels needed him badly. The linebacker room lost four contributors this offseason, including leading tackler TJ Dottery, who followed Lane Kiffin to LSU. Thomas is not just a fill-in. He is the bell cow.

Thomas brings All-Big 12 production to a retooled Ole Miss defense

He recorded 99 tackles in 2025 on his way to second-team All-Big 12 honors, and finished with 106 stops during his first season as a starter in 2024, earning first-team honors that year. Over his two seasons in Waco, he was one of the most productive second-level defenders in the Big 12.

What separated him from other portal additions was the testimonial that came out of spring camp. Brown did not stop at production. He spoke about character, effort and football IQ in the same breath.

Keaton Thomas 'fell in love' with Ole Miss in less than 10 hours during his only visit in the portal ↙️



“[Pete Golding] is raw, authentic. He is who he is and it’s awesome.”



Just $1 gets you full access to @OMSpiritOn3 🔗 https://t.co/kOSG3QcFzn pic.twitter.com/aeW0bxH2l2 — Ben Garrett (@SpiritBen) April 23, 2026

"He brings that tenacity you want from a linebacker," Brown said. "Downhill, really good in the run game, a great communicator and strong in the passing game. He only knows one speed. I don't care if we're going through a walkthrough or not, he's going full speed. Sometimes you've got to tell him 'whoa,' and that's a good thing."

That quote matters. Coordinators do not say things like that about players who are just serviceable.

Best linebacker in the country? DC Brown believes it

The most striking part of Brown's spring assessment was not the praise. It was the scope of it.

"We feel like he'll be the best linebacker in the country," Brown said.

Thomas is a 6-foot-1, 240-pound linebacker who has played with consistent force across multiple programs, starting his career at Northeast Mississippi Community College, where he totaled 107 tackles and earned first-team NJCAA All-American recognition. He has been a full-time starter for two seasons in a Power Four conference.

LSU Tigers wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. (3) is tackled by Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11). | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

He will line up alongside Suntarine Perkins and Luke Ferrelli, giving Ole Miss three experienced bodies at linebacker. A source quoted by CBS Sports compared the Rebels' defensive front to the Super Bowl-winning 2024 Philadelphia Eagles in terms of depth and rotation, which sets up Thomas with the kind of support that allows a linebacker to make plays without overextending.

If Ole Miss is going to make another deep College Football Playoff run, the defense needs a genuine playmaker at the second level, and the Rebels are banking on him being exactly that.

Thomas will get his first opportunity to prove it when Ole Miss faces Louisville in Nashville at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.