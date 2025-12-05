The search for the next leader of the Penn State Nittany Lions has descended into a chaotic scramble following the dismissal of James Franklin. Athletic director Pat Kraft has faced a series of public rejections and missed targets while attempting to fill one of the most prestigious vacancies in college football.

The program, currently reeling from a late-season collapse that included losses to the UCLA Bruins and Northwestern Wildcats, finds itself desperate for leadership as the offseason officially begins.

Initial efforts to land a marquee successor have stalled repeatedly. Top targets such as BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer reportedly spurned interest from the university.

With the early signing period largely lost—the class currently holds just two signees—the administration has been forced to pivot strategies rapidly to salvage the transition. The Nittany Lions have now zeroed in on a veteran leader known for maximizing talent and building culture within the Big 12 Conference.

Sources confirmed that university officials have opened discussions with a long-tenured coach who has frequently been linked to major openings but has previously chosen to stay put. The focus has shifted toward a candidate capable of navigating the transfer portal window that opens Jan. 2, aiming to stabilize a roster that has seen numerous defections to schools like Virginia Tech.

Matt Campbell Identified As Primary Penn State Target

Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell is the latest and perhaps most serious candidate to enter the mix. CBS Sports insider Matt Zenitz reports that the two sides met on Thursday to discuss the position.

Campbell, currently in his 10th season in Ames, holds a 72-55 record and guided the program to unprecedented consistency, including five consecutive bowl appearances and a berth in the conference title game in 2024.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is a three-time Big 12 Coach of the Year. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The pivot to Campbell has drawn mixed reactions regarding the timing, as the search had previously focused elsewhere. CBS Sports College Football Insiders analyst Chris Hummer discussed the development during a Thursday broadcast.

"I think there's a couple of candidates that are floating out in kind of the ether, I suppose. The name Matt Campbell is starting to come up again. Iowa State's head coach," Hummer said. "Some might argue if you wanted Matt Campbell, you should have made him the top of your list the first time around. Exactly. I never understood why his name wasn't coming up earlier."

While Campbell possesses the developmental track record Penn State covets, the delayed courtship could complicate negotiations. CBS Sports analyst Shahan Jeyarajah suggested the timing might be an issue for the candidate.

Since being fired by Penn State, Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin is now settling in with the Hokies. | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

"I think that Matt Campbell would have been a great hire, but I don't think that he should consider it because of the way that he's been treated during this process," Jeyarajah said.

Campbell would be tasked with raising the ceiling at a program where Franklin ultimately failed to consistently reach the College Football Playoff semifinals. Franklin was fired with a $49 million buyout after going 4-21 against AP top-10 teams during his tenure. Campbell must now decide if he wants to leave a program he built from the ground up for the high-pressure environment of Happy Valley.

