ESPN Analysts Name No. 1 EDGE Rusher in College Football

Game-wrecking edge rushers are defensive cornerstones in high demand across all levels of football.

In the 2026 NFL draft, almost a quarter of the 32 first-round picks were edge rushers. The 2026 college football season will feature a bevy of talented edge rusher prospects, including a dynamic pair in the SEC in Dylan Stewart (South Carolina) and Colin Simmons (Texas).

ESPN NFL draft analysts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller ranked their top five 2027 NFL draft prospects at each position entering the 2026 college football season on Friday.

Both Reid and Miller agreed that Stewart and Simmons are the top two edge rusher prospects, but they did not agree on which of the two is the better prospect.

Dylan Stewart

Oct 18, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Dylan Stewart (6) attempt to knock down a pass by Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

13 years after Jadeveon Clowney's final season at South Carolina, the Gamecocks once again feature a high-ceiling edge rusher primed for a breakout season. Stewart was Reid's No. 1 edge rusher prospect; his athleticism is a matchup nightmare for opposing offensive lines.

As a freshman, the 6-foot-5, 245-pounder was one half of a tenacious edge rusher duo with current Los Angeles Charger Kyle Kennard in 2024. Stewart finished his first year with 23 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, a trio of forced fumbles, a pair of fumble recoveries and a pass breakup.

He was named to the SEC's All-Freshman team and earned unanimous Freshman All-America honors

Stewart ended his sophomore season with 33 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles (two against Kentucky) and two pass breakups. He was selected to the 2025 All-SEC Second Team by the league's coaches.

Colin Simmons

Nov 22, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) rushes Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Simmons was Miller's pick for the No. 1 edge rusher in college football. Stewart and Simmons possess similar athleticism, but Simmons' production through two seasons of college football is superior to Stewart's production.

In a loaded Longhorns edge rusher room, Simmons led the group with 48 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks while forcing three fumbles in 2024. Like Stewart, Simmons also found his way onto the SEC All-Freshman Team. Nationally, Simmons beat out Stewart for the Shawn Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

Simmons finished 2025 with 43 tackles and team highs in tackles for loss, sacks and forced fumbles with 15.5,12 and three. He was nominated to the SEC All-First Team defense by the league's coaches in December and received All-America Second Team distinction from The Sporting News, the American Football Coaches Association and Walter Camp Foundation.